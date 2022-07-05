Heading 3

Deepika Padukone: Queen of stylish looks

Anjali Sinha

JULY 05, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Pinkvilla

The star glowed in an orange cut-out dress with black heels. She wore this ensemble during Gehraiyaan promotions

Diva in orange

Image: Pinkvilla

She looks phenomenal in this white attire. She kept her look minimal and let her outfit speak

Divine in white

Image: Pinkvilla

This is one of our favourite public appearances of DP. We love how she slayed this clean look like a pro

Breathtaking in black

Image: Pinkvilla

She wore a red top with a high neck and puffed sleeves with black leather skin-fitting pants and high heels

Ravishing in red

Image: Pinkvilla

We love how the diva has stunned everyone with this off-duty look during one of her public appearances

Black never goes wrong

Image: Pinkvilla

The Om Shanti Om actress donned a blue shirt with blue denim and we are taking notes!

Blu-tiful

Image: Pinkvilla

During one of her airport appearances, Deepika played with brown colour and put together the pieces of the same family in different shades

Neutrals done right

The actress picked an oversized red sweater with basic blue jeans for one of her outings

Causal and comfy

Image: Pinkvilla

Image: Pinkvilla

We are in awe of Deepika’s look as she wore a white Indo-Western ensemble. She donned a messy bun too

Pristine in white

Image: Pinkvilla

The Bajirao Mastani actress donned an acid wash denim jumpsuit that accentuated her frame well and made her stand out

Denim affair

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kartik to Disha Celebrity dog parents

Click Here