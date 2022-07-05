Heading 3
Deepika Padukone: Queen of stylish looks
Anjali Sinha
JULY 05, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Pinkvilla
The star glowed in an orange cut-out dress with black heels. She wore this ensemble during Gehraiyaan promotions
Diva in orange
Image: Pinkvilla
She looks phenomenal in this white attire. She kept her look minimal and let her outfit speak
Divine in white
Image: Pinkvilla
This is one of our favourite public appearances of DP. We love how she slayed this clean look like a pro
Breathtaking in black
Image: Pinkvilla
She wore a red top with a high neck and puffed sleeves with black leather skin-fitting pants and high heels
Ravishing in red
Image: Pinkvilla
We love how the diva has stunned everyone with this off-duty look during one of her public appearances
Black never goes wrong
Image: Pinkvilla
The Om Shanti Om actress donned a blue shirt with blue denim and we are taking notes!
Blu-tiful
Image: Pinkvilla
During one of her airport appearances, Deepika played with brown colour and put together the pieces of the same family in different shades
Neutrals done right
The actress picked an oversized red sweater with basic blue jeans for one of her outings
Causal and comfy
Image: Pinkvilla
Image: Pinkvilla
We are in awe of Deepika’s look as she wore a white Indo-Western ensemble. She donned a messy bun too
Pristine in white
Image: Pinkvilla
The Bajirao Mastani actress donned an acid wash denim jumpsuit that accentuated her frame well and made her stand out
Denim affair
