Deepika Padukone Quotes on Mental Health

Being sad and being depressed are two different things. Also, people going through depression don’t look so, while someone sad will look sad. The most common reaction is, ‘How can you be depressed? You have everything going for you’
People talk about physical fitness, but mental health is equally important. I see people suffering, and their families feel a sense of shame about it, which doesn’t help
I am someone who can’t hold on to negativity or hold on to grudges. I might feel something at a certain point, but I get tired after that
I kept crying. I think my mother sort of sensed that something was wrong. She asked me if it had something to do with my personal life. Is it your work? Has someone said something to you? And it was none of these reasons
There were times I'd feel ok and there were times I’d feel really low. I remember attending a conclave exactly this day. I’d cry in my room and then I had to go down and give this talk in front of so many people, with a smile on my face like everything’s ok
The toughest part in the journey for me was not understanding what I was feeling or experiencing. Not being able to explain to people what it was
I’ve come across situations where people who are experiencing mental illnesses want to seek help but the family won’t allow them to do that
There were days I wanted to give up, but hoped everyday would push me to the next day. I kept saying, this is going to pass. So there is hope
I have to take care of myself on a daily basis, what I eat, how much I sleep, exercise, mindfulness - to ensure I don’t go back to that dark space
You don't have to be positive all the time. It's perfectly okay to feel sad, angry, annoyed, frustrated, scared, or anxious