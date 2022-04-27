Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s leading men

Ranbir Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor have featured in films like Bachna E Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha

Ranveer Singh

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Ranveer Singh is Deepika’s leading man not only in real life, but reel life too. The actors have worked together in Goliyon Ki Raasleela- Ram Leela, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and 83

Deepika made her big Bollywood debut opposite SRK in Om Shanti Om. They then featured in films like Chennai Express and Happy New Year and will be seen next in Pathan

Image: Pinkvilla

Shah Rukh Khan

The actress has also featured in many movies with Saif Ali Khan such as Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Race 2 and Aarakshan

Saif Ali Khan

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika has shared screen space with Big B in Piku and Aarakshan. She will be also seen with him in the Hindi remake of The Intern

Image: Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan

Image: Pinkvilla

In Piku, Deepika Padukone was seen with Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan

Image: Pinkvilla

Vikrant Massey also shared the big screen with Deepika in the 2020 film Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar

Vikrant Massey

Image: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

Farhan Akhtar has been Deepika Padukone’s leading man in Karthik Calling Karthik, which released in 2010

Farhan Akhtar

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

In the 2014 movie Finding Fanny, Arjun Kapoor and Deepika were seen romancing each other on the silver screen

Arjun Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Siddhant Chaturvedi and DP were seen together in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be featuring together for the first time in the upcoming film spy thriller Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika will also be featuring with superstar Prabhas in Project K, helmed by Nag Ashwin

Prabhas

