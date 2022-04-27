Entertainment
Priyakshi Sharma
APR 27, 2022
Deepika Padukone’s leading men
Ranbir Kapoor
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor have featured in films like Bachna E Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh is Deepika’s leading man not only in real life, but reel life too. The actors have worked together in Goliyon Ki Raasleela- Ram Leela, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and 83
Deepika made her big Bollywood debut opposite SRK in Om Shanti Om. They then featured in films like Chennai Express and Happy New Year and will be seen next in Pathan
Shah Rukh Khan
The actress has also featured in many movies with Saif Ali Khan such as Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Race 2 and Aarakshan
Saif Ali Khan
Deepika has shared screen space with Big B in Piku and Aarakshan. She will be also seen with him in the Hindi remake of The Intern
Amitabh Bachchan
In Piku, Deepika Padukone was seen with Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Vikrant Massey also shared the big screen with Deepika in the 2020 film Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar
Vikrant Massey
Farhan Akhtar has been Deepika Padukone’s leading man in Karthik Calling Karthik, which released in 2010
Farhan Akhtar
In the 2014 movie Finding Fanny, Arjun Kapoor and Deepika were seen romancing each other on the silver screen
Arjun Kapoor
Siddhant Chaturvedi and DP were seen together in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be featuring together for the first time in the upcoming film spy thriller Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand
Deepika will also be featuring with superstar Prabhas in Project K, helmed by Nag Ashwin
Prabhas
