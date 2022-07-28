Heading 3
Deepika Padukone's motivational quotes
Pinkvilla Desk
JULY 29, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
“Comfort is of great importance to me. I really want to encourage girls to dress in whatever they feel comfortable in and not get bogged down by fashion trends.”
On dressing comfortably
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
“Relationships or not, I believe that people don’t need to know about my life beyond a certain point.”
On maintaining privacy
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
“For years, we’ve been made to feel we should be OK with settling for less. But you should get what you think you deserve. It’s okay to fight for it.”
On not settling for less
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
“I have always been focused on my job. No profession allows you the luxury of being half-focused. If you’re not into it, you’re not there.”
On being focused
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
“My choices are like my fingerprints, they make me unique.”
On making choices
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
“Never lose focus of what you want for yourself. And don’t be afraid of making mistakes.”
On making mistakes
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
“I think what you achieve in your life is the result of your own talent and hard work.”
On achieving things
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
“I feel ups and downs are a part of one’s career, and this totally depends on how you take it.”
On ups and downs
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
“The fruit of your own hard work is the sweetest.”
On hard work
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
“Live well, laugh often and love much.”
Live, laugh, love
