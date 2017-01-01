Deepika Padukone’s
airport fashion
Shefali Fernandes
SEPT 10, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Photo: Pinkvilla
Uber-chic
Deepika Padukone picked Levi's black bodysuit with logo printed, which she paired with black denim pants & layered with long black shrug
Photo: Pinkvilla
Cool jet-setter
Florence Pugh skipped attending the press conference for Don't Worry Darling despite being in Venice due to her alleged fallout with director Olivia Wilde
Photo: Pinkvilla
Spiffy sporty look
Deepika was dressed in head-to-toe black once again. She wore an oversized t-shirt teamed with cycling shorts by Nike
Photo: Pinkvilla
Leaving us in lavender daze
Deepika wore a cropped lavender blazer and high waist matching pants in a straight fit from Adidas and Ivy Park collab collection
Photo: Pinkvilla
Boho vibes
The diva donned a multi-print chiffon maxi dress from Alberta Ferretti's Spring 2017 collection and a Maje leather jacket
Photo: Pinkvilla
Casual chic
Deepika wore a beige co-ord set which included a pair of beige shorts, a jacket, and a white T-shirt
Photo: Pinkvilla
Making heads turn
Deepika wore a pair of brown leather pants with upturned ankles, a black bralette, and a white shirt with balloon sleeves
Photo: Pinkvilla
Denim-on-denim
Deepika wore a coloured denim combo from Levi's x Deepika Padukone which features a baggy jacket and high-waisted jeans
Photo: Pinkvilla
Rocking denim jumpsuit
The actress donned a denim jumpsuit from Agolde and carried a black Celine tote. She paired her ensemble with hot pink Balenciaga pumps
Photo: Pinkvilla
Slaying airport fashion
Deepika sported a chic white top with a pair of wide legged denims and topped off with a sandy-hued tan trench coat
