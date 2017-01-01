Heading 3

Deepika Padukone’s

airport fashion

Shefali Fernandes

SEPT 10, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Pinkvilla

Uber-chic

Deepika Padukone picked Levi's black bodysuit with logo printed, which she paired with black denim pants & layered with long black shrug

Photo: Pinkvilla

Cool jet-setter

Florence Pugh skipped attending the press conference for Don't Worry Darling despite being in Venice due to her alleged fallout with director Olivia Wilde

Photo: Pinkvilla

Spiffy sporty look

Deepika was dressed in head-to-toe black once again. She wore an oversized t-shirt teamed with cycling shorts by Nike

Photo: Pinkvilla

Leaving us in lavender daze

Deepika wore a cropped lavender blazer and high waist matching pants in a straight fit from Adidas and Ivy Park collab collection

Photo: Pinkvilla

Boho vibes

The diva donned a multi-print chiffon maxi dress from Alberta Ferretti's Spring 2017 collection and a Maje leather jacket

Photo: Pinkvilla

Casual chic

Deepika wore a beige co-ord set which included a pair of beige shorts, a jacket, and a white T-shirt

Photo: Pinkvilla

 Making heads turn

Deepika wore a pair of brown leather pants with upturned ankles, a black bralette, and a white shirt with balloon sleeves

Photo: Pinkvilla

Denim-on-denim

Deepika wore a coloured denim combo from Levi's x Deepika Padukone which features a baggy jacket and high-waisted jeans

Photo: Pinkvilla

Rocking denim jumpsuit

The actress donned a denim jumpsuit from Agolde and carried a black Celine tote. She paired her ensemble with hot pink Balenciaga pumps

Photo: Pinkvilla

Slaying airport fashion

Deepika sported a chic white top with a pair of wide legged denims and topped off with a sandy-hued tan trench coat

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Actresses debuted across Shah Rukh Khan

Click Here