Heading 3

Sakshi Shelke

 Lifestyle

MAY 27, 2025

Deepika Padukone’s Best Fashion Moments

Deepika looked like royalty and a diva in an off-shoulder black dress she wore for the Oscars in 2024. Her statement necklace just elevated the overall look

A true Diva in Black

Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

The actress looked radiant in a silver sequin saree with a similar sleeveless blouse. With minimal jewellery and tied hair, she looked like a princess

Dripping is sequin

Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika’s look truly bloomed in this floral dress with multicolored flowers. She added black heels that went well with the dress

A floral queen

Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

The actress aced her fashion game when she arrived at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022 in a white saree with a pearl collar/necklace

Queen in pearls

Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika looked absolutely gorgeous in a laced white corset and white pants. Adding statement gold earrings topped her look

Corset game on!

Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika gave major fashion inspiration when she donned this off-white trench coat. She added black gloves and looked fierce while posing in front of the camera

Fierce in trench coats!

Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

The actress looked sizzling as ever in a red halterneck dress paired with red heels. Deepika rocked her short hair and dark lipstick

Sizzling in red

Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika gave us an inspiration on how to rock a sexy orange dress. She truly looked stunning in this dress that had crossed fronts with cutouts

Orange worn right!

Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika turned heads in a velvet desi attire. She carefully picked the right jewelry that went well with the overall look. Her shiny footwear was a cherry on top!

Ethereal in velvet

Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

The actress isn't afraid to experiment with fashion, and the dress with pleated structured sleeves, which she flawlessly wore, is a testament 

Flawless in pink!

Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here