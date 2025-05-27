Heading 3
Deepika Padukone’s Best Fashion Moments
Deepika looked like royalty and a diva in an off-shoulder black dress she wore for the Oscars in 2024. Her statement necklace just elevated the overall look
A true Diva in Black
The actress looked radiant in a silver sequin saree with a similar sleeveless blouse. With minimal jewellery and tied hair, she looked like a princess
Dripping is sequin
Deepika’s look truly bloomed in this floral dress with multicolored flowers. She added black heels that went well with the dress
A floral queen
The actress aced her fashion game when she arrived at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022 in a white saree with a pearl collar/necklace
Queen in pearls
Deepika looked absolutely gorgeous in a laced white corset and white pants. Adding statement gold earrings topped her look
Corset game on!
Deepika gave major fashion inspiration when she donned this off-white trench coat. She added black gloves and looked fierce while posing in front of the camera
Fierce in trench coats!
The actress looked sizzling as ever in a red halterneck dress paired with red heels. Deepika rocked her short hair and dark lipstick
Sizzling in red
Deepika gave us an inspiration on how to rock a sexy orange dress. She truly looked stunning in this dress that had crossed fronts with cutouts
Orange worn right!
Deepika turned heads in a velvet desi attire. She carefully picked the right jewelry that went well with the overall look. Her shiny footwear was a cherry on top!
Ethereal in velvet
The actress isn't afraid to experiment with fashion, and the dress with pleated structured sleeves, which she flawlessly wore, is a testament
Flawless in pink!
