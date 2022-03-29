Entertainment

Deepika Padukone's career highlights

Initial phase

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone was a Kingfisher model in 2006 and appeared in Himesh Reshammiya's music video 'Naam Hai Tera' soon after

Deepika made her Bollywood debut in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om in 2007, alongside Shah Rukh Khan

Image: IMDb

Bollywood debut

Following her debut, she appeared in three flicks, but the films didn't fare well. Then, she appeared in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal and proved her mettle

Love Aaj Kal

Image: IMDb

After making waves in Bollywood, Deepika appeared in xXx - The return of Xander Cage opposite Hollywood superstar Vin Diesel. Hollywood welcomed the actress with open arms and Deepika outdid herself

Hollywood debut

Image: IMDb

Deepika became a voice of masses and founded her own NGO, 'Live, Love, Laugh,' as well as her own clothing line, 'All About You.'

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Voice of masses

100-crore club films

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

In 2013, Deepika outshone herself and got four 100-crore club films under her belt – "Race 2", "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", "Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ramleela" and "Chennai Express"

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Over the course of her career, Deepika has received more than 200 awards from 270 nominations

Over 200 Awards

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

In 2018, Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world

100 most influential figures

