MAR 29, 2022
Deepika Padukone's career highlights
Initial phase
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone was a Kingfisher model in 2006 and appeared in Himesh Reshammiya's music video 'Naam Hai Tera' soon after
Deepika made her Bollywood debut in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om in 2007, alongside Shah Rukh Khan
Image: IMDb
Bollywood debut
Following her debut, she appeared in three flicks, but the films didn't fare well. Then, she appeared in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal and proved her mettle
Love Aaj Kal
Image: IMDb
After making waves in Bollywood, Deepika appeared in xXx - The return of Xander Cage opposite Hollywood superstar Vin Diesel. Hollywood welcomed the actress with open arms and Deepika outdid herself
Hollywood debut
Image: IMDb
Deepika became a voice of masses and founded her own NGO, 'Live, Love, Laugh,' as well as her own clothing line, 'All About You.'
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Voice of masses
100-crore club films
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
In 2013, Deepika outshone herself and got four 100-crore club films under her belt – "Race 2", "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", "Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ramleela" and "Chennai Express"
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Over the course of her career, Deepika has received more than 200 awards from 270 nominations
Over 200 Awards
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
In 2018, Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world
100 most influential figures
