FEB 21, 2023

Deepika padukone never indulges herself into unhealthy eating
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Eating Right
Video Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone does not strict herself to a strict diet plan but she eats smartly and chooses healthy
No Strict Diet
Deepika Padukone has six meals a day and makes sure that she doesn’t overeat and also that she eats enough to not feel hungry
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Six meals A Day
Deepika begins her day with a glass of warm water mixed with honey and lime or a cup of water with fenugreek seeds that are soaked overnight. After that she moves on to a protein-rich breakfast, which consists of two egg whites on toast
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Nutritious Breakfast
A little before lunch Deepika eats a bowl of fresh fruits along with some greens in a bowl
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Pre Lunch Treat
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Wholesome Lunch
While on some days it is pretty simple - sabzi, dal, and roti - which is a good mix of carbs and protein, on certain days, it contains two chapatis, grilled fish, and a variety of fresh vegetables. She prefers a simple meal of rasam and rice
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Evening Snacks
Deepika has some nuts including almond and some filter coffee as evening snacks
Deepika keeps her dinner light. She eats two chapatis, fresh vegetables, and green salad for the last meal of the day
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Dinner
Deepika has a bit of a sweet tooth too. She eats a piece of dark chocolate for dessert, occasionally