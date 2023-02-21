FEB 21, 2023

Heading 3

Deepika Padukone’s Diet Diary

Deepika padukone never indulges herself into unhealthy eating

 Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

Eating Right

Video Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

Deepika Padukone does not strict herself to a strict diet plan but she eats smartly and chooses healthy

No Strict Diet

Deepika Padukone has six meals a day and makes sure that she doesn’t overeat and also that she eats enough to not feel hungry

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

Six meals A Day

Deepika begins her day with a glass of warm water mixed with honey and lime or a cup of water with fenugreek seeds that are soaked overnight. After that she moves on to a protein-rich breakfast, which consists of two egg whites on toast 

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

Nutritious Breakfast

A little before lunch Deepika eats a bowl of fresh fruits along with some greens in a bowl

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

Pre Lunch Treat

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Wholesome Lunch

While on some days it is pretty simple - sabzi, dal, and roti - which is a good mix of carbs and protein, on certain days, it contains two chapatis, grilled fish, and a variety of fresh vegetables. She prefers a simple meal of rasam and rice

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

Evening Snacks 

Deepika has some nuts including almond and some filter coffee as evening snacks

Deepika keeps her dinner light. She eats two chapatis, fresh vegetables, and green salad for the last meal of the day

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Dinner 

Deepika has a bit of a sweet tooth too. She eats a piece of dark chocolate for dessert, occasionally

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

Sweets After Dinner 

