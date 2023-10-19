Heading 3

19 OCTOBER, 2023

Deepika Padukone's hell exciting lineup 

Deepika Padukone is one of the top actresses of Bollywood right now

 Deepika Padukone

The actress is planning for an exciting lineup ahead. Deepika became the first choice for the big-budget projects. Take a look at her upcoming movies:- 

Lineup

Deepika Padukone is playing the female lead in Siddharth Anand's much-awaited film, Fighter. It stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead along with Anil Kapoor

Fighter

The bold beauty will be next seen in a Pan-World film, Kalki 2898 AD. Set in the dystopian era, the movie stars an ensemble cast- Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan. It will be a two-part project

Kalki 2898 AD

Further, the actress is entering Rohit Shetty's cop universe with Singham Again. The first look of her character was unveiled few days back

Singham Again 

Reportedly, the Bollywood diva is playing the female lead in Brahmastra Part Two: Dev. She will be seen as Jalastra. However, there have been no official confirmation on the same

Brahmastra 2

Deepika Padukone entered the YRF spy universe with Pathaan. Her character is expected to get a spin-off in the coming years

Spy Universe

Deepika is also doing the Indian adaptation of American comedy drama, The Intern. She will be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in the film

The Intern

The actress is in consideration to play the female lead in SS Rajamouli's next film with Mahesh Babu. Tentatively called SSMB29, the project is likely to kick-off next year. However, there have been no official announcement on the same yet

SSMB29

The actress was last seen in Jawan along with Shah Rukh Khan. Her performance was praised by the audience 

 Last Release

