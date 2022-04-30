Entertainment
Sampriti
apr 30, 2022
Heading 3
Deepika Padukone's love for overcoats
Denim Overcoat
Image: Pinkvilla
Anything denim is super cool. A denim overcoat? Sounds like a dream. And of course, if it is Deepika who is wearing one, she is bound to look like an absolute dream!
Leather is always a chic choice. In this picture, we can see DP wearing an oversized cream-coloured leather coat that suits her too well
Image: Pinkvilla
Leather Coat
Deepika is the epitome of sophistication in this all-white attire. The white overcoat has to be the best part about htis outfit
White Overcoat
Image: Pinkvilla
A little bit of drama and spice hurts nobody! And when we bring dramatic sleeves to any outfit - well it makes it super special just like this coat with puffed sleeves
Image: Pinkvilla
Overcoat with puffed sleeves
Overcoat styled with shorts
Image: Pinkvilla
It is a myth that overcoats are only suitable for winters. Styling denim shorts with a long olive overcoat, Deepika made this outfit stand out and turned heads
Image: Pinkvilla
We see 50 shades of brown in this get-up by Deepika and we can’t complain as it looks too good! Brown is definitely DP’s colour and this picture proves so
Brown Overcoat
Image: Pinkvilla
Another one of Deepika’s airport looks and we have to say, DP is the queen of airport styling. This grey overcoat is so stylish that we are tempted to search and shop it right away
Grey Overcoat
Image: Pinkvilla
A black overcoat with a white blouse and blue jeans and boots? Well, it is the recipe of gorgeousness and Deepika knows it by heart
Classic Black Overcoat
Image: Pinkvilla
Olive Overcoat
Olive is quite a beautiful colour and of course, the overcoat lover, Deepika has an olive coat too. It looks super smart and classy
Image: Pinkvilla
Overcoat with Pattern
In this look, Deepika styled a stunning look with her overcoat. While most people might shy away, Deepika always is up for doing experimental styling
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ajay, Rakul promoting Runway 34 in style