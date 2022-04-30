Entertainment

apr 30, 2022

Deepika Padukone's love for overcoats

Denim Overcoat

Image: Pinkvilla

Anything denim is super cool. A denim overcoat? Sounds like a dream. And of course, if it is Deepika who is wearing one, she is bound to look like an absolute dream!

Leather is always a chic choice. In this picture, we can see DP wearing an oversized cream-coloured leather coat that suits her too well

Image: Pinkvilla

Leather Coat

Deepika is the epitome of sophistication in this all-white attire. The white overcoat has to be the best part about htis outfit

White Overcoat

Image: Pinkvilla

A little bit of drama and spice hurts nobody! And when we bring dramatic sleeves to any outfit - well it makes it super special just like this coat with puffed sleeves

Image: Pinkvilla

Overcoat with puffed sleeves

Overcoat styled with shorts

Image: Pinkvilla

It is a myth that overcoats are only suitable for winters. Styling denim shorts with a long olive overcoat, Deepika made this outfit stand out and turned heads

Image: Pinkvilla

We see 50 shades of brown in this get-up by Deepika and we can’t complain as it looks too good! Brown is definitely DP’s colour and this picture proves so

Brown Overcoat

Image: Pinkvilla

Another one of Deepika’s airport looks and we have to say, DP is the queen of airport styling. This grey overcoat is so stylish that we are tempted to search and shop it right away

Grey Overcoat

Image: Pinkvilla

A black overcoat with a white blouse and blue jeans and boots? Well, it is the recipe of gorgeousness and Deepika knows it by heart

Classic Black Overcoat

Image: Pinkvilla

Olive Overcoat

Olive is quite a beautiful colour and of course, the overcoat lover, Deepika has an olive coat too. It looks super smart and classy

Image: Pinkvilla

Overcoat with Pattern

In this look, Deepika styled a stunning look with her overcoat. While most people might shy away, Deepika always is up for doing experimental styling

