Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Entertainment

August 20, 2023

Deepika Padukone's luxury items 

Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid actresses of Bollywood with hefty net worth, it is natural for her to have some really expensive things in her possession

Highest-paid 

Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

Deepika owns a apartment on the 26th floor which she had reportedly purchased for Rs. 40 crores 

#1

Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

Deepika’s emerald cut solitaire wedding ring is worth Rs. 2 crores that was gifted to her by husband Ranveer Singh

#2

Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

Deepika Padukone is the proud owner of a Mercedes Maybach S500, which is worth Rs 1.67 crores

#3

Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

She owns a Audi A8 which is approximately around Rs. 1.57 crores

#4

Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

Another car the actress has is the Audi Q7 which is reportedly priced at around Rs. 93.35 lakhs 

#5

Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

The Swanky BMW 5 series is yet another addition to Deepika Padukone's car collection and it costs Rs. 64 Lakhs

#6

Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

Deepika Padukone goes on to flaunt her Tissot classic prince diamonds wrist watch which is around Rs. 8 lakhs

#7

Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

Deepika is a proud owner of one of the costliest handbags that is a Hermes Birkin which is priced at 8.3 lakhs

#8

Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

The second expensive bag in Deepika's closet is the Dotcom Fendi studded satchel, which costs approximately Rs. 2.52 lakhs

#9

Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

Rich kids of India 

information source

Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here