Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Entertainment
August 20, 2023
Deepika Padukone's luxury items
Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid actresses of Bollywood with hefty net worth, it is natural for her to have some really expensive things in her possession
Highest-paid
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Deepika owns a apartment on the 26th floor which she had reportedly purchased for Rs. 40 crores
#1
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Deepika’s emerald cut solitaire wedding ring is worth Rs. 2 crores that was gifted to her by husband Ranveer Singh
#2
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Deepika Padukone is the proud owner of a Mercedes Maybach S500, which is worth Rs 1.67 crores
#3
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
She owns a Audi A8 which is approximately around Rs. 1.57 crores
#4
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Another car the actress has is the Audi Q7 which is reportedly priced at around Rs. 93.35 lakhs
#5
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
The Swanky BMW 5 series is yet another addition to Deepika Padukone's car collection and it costs Rs. 64 Lakhs
#6
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Deepika Padukone goes on to flaunt her Tissot classic prince diamonds wrist watch which is around Rs. 8 lakhs
#7
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Deepika is a proud owner of one of the costliest handbags that is a Hermes Birkin which is priced at 8.3 lakhs
#8
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
The second expensive bag in Deepika's closet is the Dotcom Fendi studded satchel, which costs approximately Rs. 2.52 lakhs
#9
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Rich kids of India
information source
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.