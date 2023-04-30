Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Entertainment

APRIL 30, 2023

Deepika Padukone’s must watch movies

Video: Red Chillies entertainment’s Instagram

Her debut film, a complete mass entertainer with soulful music and iconic dialogues

Om Shanti Om

Video: Maddock Film’s instagram

A perfect blend of drama, romance and comedy portraying a love triangle

Cocktail

Video: Bhansali production’s Instagram

The Indian adaptation of Romeo and Juliet by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Ram-Leela

Video: Bhansali production’s Instagram

A film rich in portraying culture, freedom, hatred and love with an interesting storyline

Padmaavat

Image : Viacom18studios’s Instagram

A complicated love and hate relationship with a new cast by Shakun Batra

Gehraiyaan

Image : Primevideoin’s Instagram

A life full of roller coaster emotions of four friends portrayed beautifully by Ayan Mukherji

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Image : Red Chillies Entertainment’s Instagram

The plot of stealing diamonds, revenge, packed with entertainment is something you should not miss

Happy New year

Image : Red Chillies Entertainment’s Instagram

Falling in love with a girl sounds filmy but the story portrays it in a realistic way with action and dramas by Rohit Shetty

Chennai Express

Video: UTV motion picture’s Instagram

Falling in love with a stranger on vacation while battling their own struggles of finding true love is shown beautifully by Imtiaz Ali

Tamasha

Video: Bhansali Production’s Instagram

The period drama film shows a love triangle, of an affair after getting married. Sacrifice and acceptance are beautifully portrayed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Bajirao Mastani

