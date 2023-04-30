APRIL 30, 2023
Deepika Padukone’s must watch movies
Video: Red Chillies entertainment’s Instagram
Her debut film, a complete mass entertainer with soulful music and iconic dialogues
Om Shanti Om
Video: Maddock Film’s instagram
A perfect blend of drama, romance and comedy portraying a love triangle
Cocktail
Video: Bhansali production’s Instagram
The Indian adaptation of Romeo and Juliet by Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Ram-Leela
Video: Bhansali production’s Instagram
A film rich in portraying culture, freedom, hatred and love with an interesting storyline
Padmaavat
Image : Viacom18studios’s Instagram
A complicated love and hate relationship with a new cast by Shakun Batra
Gehraiyaan
Image : Primevideoin’s Instagram
A life full of roller coaster emotions of four friends portrayed beautifully by Ayan Mukherji
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Image : Red Chillies Entertainment’s Instagram
The plot of stealing diamonds, revenge, packed with entertainment is something you should not miss
Happy New year
Image : Red Chillies Entertainment’s Instagram
Falling in love with a girl sounds filmy but the story portrays it in a realistic way with action and dramas by Rohit Shetty
Chennai Express
Video: UTV motion picture’s Instagram
Falling in love with a stranger on vacation while battling their own struggles of finding true love is shown beautifully by Imtiaz Ali
Tamasha
Video: Bhansali Production’s Instagram
The period drama film shows a love triangle, of an affair after getting married. Sacrifice and acceptance are beautifully portrayed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Bajirao Mastani
