Deepika aced the role of a woman, who is living and coping with the myriad eccentricities of her father in this 2015 film

Piku

She played the role of a warrior princess Mastani in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film and received appreciation for her acting and beauty

Bajirao Mastani

The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and Deepika nailed the challenging lead role

Chhapaak

The actress played the lead role of feisty Leela who was not worried of family rivalry and also unafraid to live and die for love

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Cocktail

She stunned everyone with her portrayal of spoilt Veronica who loves to party and also craves love, respect and affection

We all loved DP as Meenamma in the film as she looks beautiful and enjoyed listening to her Hindi accent

Chennai Express

Deepika stole the limelight as Rani Padmaavati in the movie with her amazing acting prowess

Padmaavat

Deepika aced the role of girl-next-door Naina who is ambitious and in love with Bunny

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

She played the role of a modern young woman who understands the joys and demands of relationship

Love Aaj Kal

It was Deepika’s debut film and she won hearts with her beauty and performance

Om Shanti Om

