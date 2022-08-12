Heading 3
Deepika Padukone's notable performances
AUGUST 15, 2022
Image: IMDb
Deepika aced the role of a woman, who is living and coping with the myriad eccentricities of her father in this 2015 film
Piku
Image: IMDb
She played the role of a warrior princess Mastani in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film and received appreciation for her acting and beauty
Bajirao Mastani
Image: IMDb
The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and Deepika nailed the challenging lead role
Chhapaak
Image: IMDb
The actress played the lead role of feisty Leela who was not worried of family rivalry and also unafraid to live and die for love
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela
Image: IMDb
Cocktail
She stunned everyone with her portrayal of spoilt Veronica who loves to party and also craves love, respect and affection
Image: IMDb
We all loved DP as Meenamma in the film as she looks beautiful and enjoyed listening to her Hindi accent
Chennai Express
Image: IMDb
Deepika stole the limelight as Rani Padmaavati in the movie with her amazing acting prowess
Padmaavat
Image: IMDb
Deepika aced the role of girl-next-door Naina who is ambitious and in love with Bunny
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Image: IMDb
She played the role of a modern young woman who understands the joys and demands of relationship
Love Aaj Kal
Image: IMDb
It was Deepika’s debut film and she won hearts with her beauty and performance
Om Shanti Om
