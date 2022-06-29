Heading 3
Deepika Padukone's quotes on Ranveer
Anjali Sinha
JUNE 29, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
The actress revealed that she felt Ranveer is the one because of the small things he did for her
Ranveer is the one
DP once told that her husband is her best friend, playmate, companion, and confidant
Deepika’s best friend is Ranveer
In an interview, Deepika confessed that she's very comfortable around him. 'I can be my true self with him,' she added
‘Comfortable staying around’
The Bajirao Mastani star once said, “Ranveer Singh has been a huge influence in my life.”
Ranveer is a huge influence
The star once accepted that her life changed after marriage. She added, “We just wake up to each other. I think that's the most beautiful thing.”
Most beautiful thing
The actress once revealed that he's made her a happier person and she can't pinpoint what it is. She added, “I can feel it and more than us a lot of our fans feel it.”
Ranveer makes her happy
Deepika said, “He does try to seek my approval. But I think in life it's important to be honest.”
On Ranveer’s quirky fashion
She once said that Ranveer makes her understand things or teaches her without making her feel dumb for not knowing it already
DP appreciates her main man
In an interview, the actress said that they are still discovering each other and that’s the beauty of their relationship
Still discovering Ranveer
She once quipped that her husband is extremely intelligent and is clear about what he wants in his career
Ranveer is extremely intelligent
