Heading 3

Deepika Padukone's quotes on Ranveer

Anjali Sinha

JUNE 29, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress revealed that she felt Ranveer is the one because of the small things he did for her

Ranveer is the one

Image: Pinkvilla

DP once told that her husband is her best friend, playmate, companion, and confidant

Deepika’s best friend is Ranveer

Image: Pinkvilla

In an interview, Deepika confessed that she's very comfortable around him. 'I can be my true self with him,' she added

‘Comfortable staying around’

Image: Pinkvilla

The Bajirao Mastani star once said, “Ranveer Singh has been a huge influence in my life.”

Ranveer is a huge influence

The star once accepted that her life changed after marriage. She added, “We just wake up to each other. I think that's the most beautiful thing.”

Most beautiful thing

Image: Pinkvilla

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress once revealed that he's made her a happier person and she can't pinpoint what it is. She added, “I can feel it and more than us a lot of our fans feel it.”

Ranveer makes her happy

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika said, “He does try to seek my approval. But I think in life it's important to be honest.”

On Ranveer’s quirky fashion

Image: Pinkvilla

She once said that Ranveer makes her understand things or teaches her without making her feel dumb for not knowing it already

DP appreciates her main man

Image: Pinkvilla

In an interview, the actress said that they are still discovering each other and that’s the beauty of their relationship

Still discovering Ranveer

She once quipped that her husband is extremely intelligent and is clear about what he wants in his career

Ranveer is extremely intelligent

Image: Pinkvilla

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ranveer Singh talks about Deepika

Click Here