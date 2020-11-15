Deepika, november 15, 2020
Ranveer's
quotes on
each other
"The first time I saw her, I almost went flat!'
“I knew she will be easy to work with, but you can’t get your eyes off the screen when you are looking at her.”
“I knew Deepika Padukone was the mother of my children 6 months into our relationship.”
"Deepika Padukone ko wife bana diya, yeh hota hai achievement."
"He made me a happier person. I cannot pinpoint what it is, but I can feel it."
"She is gorgeous every way. My God I cannot believe when I wake up next to her, I can't believe."
"The small things that he did & the little things that he said, sort of made me believe & feel more and more that he is really the person I want to spend rest of my life with."
"He does try to seek my approval. But I think in life it's important to be honest."
"Soon after the ceremony was done, the minute we held hands it was not like holding my boyfriend's hand anymore. He's now your man for life."
"I am closely following the footsteps of my very beautiful wife, who is really a master of time management."
