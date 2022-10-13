Deepika’s stylish
pant collection
Prerna Verma
OCT 13, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Jogger leather pants
Leather pants have always been in trend and can never go out of style
Black leather leggings
Yet another style of leather pants looking gorgeous on Deepika
Boyfriend fit ripped jeans
Ripped denim can never go wrong and out of fashion. Deepika paired a loose denim shirt with this ankle-length jeans
Ankle-length ripped jeans
Deepika looks stylish in a black hoodie which she paired with ankle-length ripped jeans
Deepika looks gorgeous in light blue coloured ripped denim
Denim shorts
Boot cut denim
Deepika often makes head turn with her fashion game and this bootcut denim is yet another example
White trouser look
Deepika looks classy in this all-white attire as she pairs a white shirt with white trousers
Silver pants
Deepika looked jazzy in silver pants and stepped a notch higher with her airport fashion
Denim jumpsuit
Deepika looks sexy in a denim jumpsuit and slays her airport fashion
Cream cotton pants
Deepika believes in comfort over style and this look of her is proof
