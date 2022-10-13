Heading 3

Deepika’s stylish

pant collection

Prerna Verma

OCT 13, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Pinkvilla

Jogger leather pants

Leather pants have always been in trend and can never go out of style

Image: Pinkvilla

Black leather leggings

Yet another style of leather pants looking gorgeous on Deepika

Image: Pinkvilla

Boyfriend fit ripped jeans

Ripped denim can never go wrong and out of fashion. Deepika paired a loose denim shirt with this ankle-length jeans

Image: Pinkvilla

Ankle-length ripped jeans

Deepika looks stylish in a black hoodie which she paired with ankle-length ripped jeans

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika looks gorgeous in light blue coloured ripped denim

Denim shorts

Image: Pinkvilla

Boot cut denim

Deepika often makes head turn with her fashion game and this bootcut denim is yet another example

Image: Pinkvilla

White trouser look

Deepika looks classy in this all-white attire as she pairs a white shirt with white trousers

Image: Pinkvilla

Silver pants

Deepika looked jazzy in silver pants and stepped a notch higher with her airport fashion

Image: Pinkvilla

Denim jumpsuit

Deepika looks sexy in a denim jumpsuit and slays her airport fashion

Image: Pinkvilla

Cream cotton pants

Deepika believes in comfort over style and this look of her is proof

