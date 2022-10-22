Heading 3
Deepika’s stylish pant collection
Prerna Verma
OCT 22, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Pinkvilla
Jogger leather pants
Leather pants have always been in trend and can never go out of style.
Image: Pinkvilla
Black leather leggings
Yet another style of leather pants looking gorgeous on Deepika.
Image: Pinkvilla
Boyfriend fit ripped jeans
Ripped denim can never go wrong and out of fashion. Deepika paired a loose denim shirt with this ankle-length jeans.
Image: Pinkvilla
Ankle-length ripped jeans
Deepika looks stylish in a black hoodie which she paired with ankle-length ripped jeans.
Image: Pinkvilla
Denim shorts
Deepika looks gorgeous in light blue coloured ripped denim.
Image: Pinkvilla
Boot cut denim
Deepika often makes head turn with her fashion game and this bootcut denim is yet another example.
Image: Pinkvilla
White trouser look
Deepika looks classy in this all-white attire as she pairs a white shirt with white trousers.
Image: Pinkvilla
Silver pants
Deepika looked jazzy in silver pants and stepped a notch higher with her airport fashion.
Image: Pinkvilla
Denim jumpsuit
Deepika looks sexy in a denim jumpsuit and slays her airport fashion.
Image: Pinkvilla
Cream cotton pants
Deepika believes in comfort over style and this look of her is proof.