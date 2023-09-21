Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 21, 2023
Deets of Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion
Over the time, Kartik Aaryan has garnered a huge fan base with his comic timing and charming screen presence
Kartik Aaryan
His last release was Satyaprem Ki Katha co-starring Kiara Advani. The romantic drama, talking about date rape, was well received by the audience and it managed to collect a respectable amount at the box office
Last Release
The young heartthrob is next teaming up with director Kabir Khan on a sports-drama. It is said to be the most challenging film of Kartik Aaryan's career
Up Next
Titled Chandu Champion, the movie is based on a true story of an unknown hero. It has a strong emotional quotient with an inspiring storyline
Chandu Champion
The Makers
Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan are jointly producing the film while Kabir has also penned the story along with Sumit Arora
Star Cast
The movie stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role along with Bhuvan Arora, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav. Contrary to the reports, Shraddha Kapoor is not part of the film but a debutant actress Bhagyashree is playing the female lead
True Story
Chandu Champion is reportedly based on the extraordinary story of Paralympic champion, Muralikant Petkar who refused to surrender even when situations were worst
The movie is currently in production. After filming for 17 days in London, Kartik Aaryan is beginning the second shooting schedule from September 24 in Kashmir. It will be shot in various scenic locations of Kashmir till October first week
Shooting
The VFX heavy sports drama film is officially scheduled to release on June 14th, 2024
Release Date
Other than Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan has Aashiqui 3, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Captain India in his kitty
Work Front
