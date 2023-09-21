Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 21, 2023

Deets of Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion

Over the time, Kartik Aaryan has garnered a huge fan base with his comic timing and charming screen presence 

Kartik Aaryan

Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram 

His last release was Satyaprem Ki Katha co-starring Kiara Advani. The romantic drama, talking about date rape, was well received by the audience and it managed to collect a respectable amount at the box office

Last Release

Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram

The young heartthrob is next teaming up with director Kabir Khan on a sports-drama. It is said to be the most challenging film of Kartik Aaryan's career

Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram

Up Next

Titled Chandu Champion, the movie is based on a true story of an unknown hero. It has a strong emotional quotient with an inspiring storyline

Chandu Champion 

Image: Kabir Khan's Instagram 

The Makers

Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram

Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan are jointly producing the film while Kabir has also penned the story along with Sumit Arora

Star Cast

Image: Bhuvan Arora's Instagram

The movie stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role along with Bhuvan Arora, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav. Contrary to the reports, Shraddha Kapoor is not part of the film but a debutant actress Bhagyashree is playing the female lead

True Story

Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram

Chandu Champion is reportedly based on the extraordinary story of Paralympic champion, Muralikant Petkar who refused to surrender even when situations were worst

The movie is currently in production. After filming for 17 days in London, Kartik Aaryan is beginning the second shooting schedule from September 24 in Kashmir. It will be shot in various scenic locations of Kashmir till October first week

 Shooting

Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram 

The VFX heavy sports drama film is officially scheduled to release on June 14th, 2024

Release Date

Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram 

Other than Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan has Aashiqui 3, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Captain India in his kitty

Work Front

Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here