Arpita Sarkar

ENTERTAINMENT

FEB 28, 2023

Deets Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Voot App and Colors TV will broadcast Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. The official premiere date has not been out yet

Image: Rohit Shetty Instagram 

Where To Watch

Image: Rohit Shetty Instagram 


Let’s checkout contestants who are most likely to be on season 13. However, confirmed list has not been announced yet 

Season 13 Contestants So Far

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan might join Rohit Shetty’s KKK13

Image: Sumbul Touqeer Khan Instagram 

Sumbul Touqeer Khan 

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star Nakuul Mehta has been approached to participate in the show

Image: Nakuul Mehta Instagram 

Nakuul Mehta

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare is confirmed

Image: Shiv Thakare Instagram 

Shiv Thakare

Image: Pinkvilla

Soundarya Sharma

Another BB16 contestant, Soundarya Sharma is likely to join the show

Actress will reportedly be part of KKK13

Image: Disha Parmar Instagram 

Disha Parmar

Comedian Munawar Faruqui is reported to be a part of Rohit Shetty's show

Image: Munawar Faruqui Instagram

Munawar Faruqui

