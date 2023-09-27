Heading 3
Deets of SRK's next projects after Dunki
Shah Rukh Khan is once again back at the top with his two back-to-back big money spinners
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Pooja Dadlani's Instagram
His recently released film, Jawan has grossed reportedly more than 900 crore at the global box office and soon heading to enter the prestigious 1000 crore club
Jawan Box Office
Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
After Jawan, King Khan will be seen reprising his Pathaan character in Salman Khan's Tiger 3. He is reportedly doing a cameo role in the much awaited spy action drama releasing this Diwali
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
What's Next?
Further, the actor will return with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The slice-of-life comedy entertainer stars Taapsee Pannu in the female lead role
Dunki
Video: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram
Post-Dunki Release
Image: Pooja Dadlani's Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan has not announced his upcoming slate of releases after Dunki but several media reports confirmed his association in aforementioned projects. Take a look
Sujoy Ghosh Film
Image: Pooja Dadlani's Instagram
Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Shah Rukh Khan is likely to headline an action thriller directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker, Sujoy Ghosh
Suhana Khan Debut
Image: Suhana Khan's Instagram
The Red Chillies' production venture will mark the debut of SRK's daughter Suhana Khan in Bollywood
Further, the actor will be doing a cameo role in his elder son Aaryan Khan's directorial debut project, reportedly titled Stardom. It is also being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment
Cameo in Stardom
Image: Aryan Khan's Instagram
Moreover, the action star is reportedly beginning the shoot of Tiger vs. Pathaan along with Salman Khan in March 2024. The movie is touted to be India's biggest action film ever
Tiger VS Pathaan
Video: YRF's Instagram
Other than these exciting projects, Shah Rukh Khan is toying up with multiple scripts from top north-south directors. However, the actor is taking time to finalize his upcoming slate
Others
Image: Pooja Dadlani's Instagram
