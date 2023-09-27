Heading 3

Deets of SRK's next projects after Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan is once again back at the top with his two back-to-back big money spinners 

Shah Rukh Khan

His recently released film, Jawan has grossed reportedly more than 900 crore at the global box office and soon heading to enter the prestigious 1000 crore club

Jawan Box Office

After Jawan, King Khan will be seen reprising his Pathaan character in Salman Khan's Tiger 3. He is reportedly doing a cameo role in the much awaited spy action drama releasing this Diwali

What's Next?

Further, the actor will return with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The slice-of-life comedy entertainer stars Taapsee Pannu in the female lead role

Dunki

Post-Dunki Release

Shah Rukh Khan has not announced his upcoming slate of releases after Dunki but several media reports confirmed his association in aforementioned projects. Take a look

 Sujoy Ghosh Film

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Shah Rukh Khan is likely to headline an action thriller directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker, Sujoy Ghosh

Suhana Khan Debut

The Red Chillies' production venture will mark the debut of SRK's daughter Suhana Khan in Bollywood

Further, the actor will be doing a cameo role in his elder son Aaryan Khan's directorial debut project, reportedly titled Stardom. It is also being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment

 Cameo in Stardom

Moreover, the action star is reportedly beginning the shoot of Tiger vs. Pathaan along with Salman Khan in March 2024. The movie is touted to be India's biggest action film ever

Tiger VS Pathaan

Other than these exciting projects, Shah Rukh Khan is toying up with multiple scripts from top north-south directors. However, the actor is taking time to finalize his upcoming slate

Others

