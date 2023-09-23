Heading 3
Deets of Vicky Kaushal's next projects
Vicky Kaushal has established himself as a powerful actor over time. He is presently going through his golden phase in both personal and professional lives
Vicky Kaushal
Image: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram
Vicky Kaushal's last hit was Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Starring Sara Ali Khan as the female lead, the small-town romantic comedy was directed by Laxman Utekar
Last Hit
Moreover, the actor is presently making headlines for his latest release, The Great Indian Family. Touted to be a family-entertainer, the YRF film stars Manushi Chhillar in the female role
Latest Release
Further, the Masaan actor has lined up a good slate of releases that proves his versatility in choosing scripts from romantic comedies to historical period films. Take a look
Upcoming Projects
Sam Bahadur
Up next, Vicky Kaushal will be seen donning the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in his biographical drama, Sam Bahadur. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles
Dunki
The actor is also likely to reunite with Rajkumar Hirani after working with him in Sanju. Vicky Kaushal is reportedly doing a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu starrer, Dunki
Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam
Tentatively titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, it's a modern romantic comedy that stars Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk in the lead roles. Karan Johar is producing the film
In addition, Vicky has bagged one of the biggest films of his career- Chhava. To be helmed by Laxman Utekar, the period drama is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Rashmika Mandanna is doing the female lead
Chhava
Other than these exciting projects, the actor was also offered to enter the cop universe with Singham Again, however, Vicky rejected it because of scheduling conflicts
Rejected Cop Universe
In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Vicky was asked about the possibility of working with wife, Katrina Kaif. The actor was quick to reply, "Please cast us, please direct, please produce a film then we'll do it together"
Vicky-Katrina together?
