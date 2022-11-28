Heading 3
Demi Lovato's
Dating history
SURABHI REDKAR
Nov 28, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
One of Demi's most famous relationships has been with Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas. The Camp Rock co-stars dated in 2010 and broke up in three months
Image: Getty Images
Demi dated Miley Cyrus' brother Trace Cyrus in 2009. The duo reportedly dated for several months before Cyrus was linked with another Disney star, Brenda Song
Image: Getty Images
Lovato and That 70s Show Star for six years before calling it quits in 2016. Demi looked back on her relationship with Valderrama and referred to him as her "rock."
Image: Getty Images
Cody Linley once spoke about his 2008 date with Demi Lovato which turned out to be a disaster since his car broke down on the way to the restaurant
Image: Getty Images
Lovato had gone on a date with former Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson according to E! Although the relationship didn't last long
Image: Max Ehrich Instagram
Demi and Max particularly got close during the quarantine time and had also gotten engaged although the couple broke it off after nearly two months
Max Ehrich
Image: Getty Images
After splitting from Valderrama, Demi shortly dated the UFC fighter Luke Rockhold although their relationship lasted a few months
Image: Austin Wilson Instagram
In November 2019, Demi Lovato dated model Austin Wilson and the duo also posed together for Instagram photos before parting ways in a few months
Image: Getty Images
In November 2018, Demi sparked romance rumours with Enfants Riches Déprimé founder Henry Levy after they were spotted holding hands in Beverly Hills
Image: Getty Images
Demi Lovato's new musician boyfriend is Jordan Lutes. The duo reportedly have a "happy and healthy" relationship according to People
