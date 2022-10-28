Desi Girl
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka twinned with her daughter Malti Marie in beige-coloured outfits as they celebrated Diwali in LA.
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka rocked a yellow embroidered kurta with white pants and a matching dupatta on a bright sunny day.
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
In this one, PC wore a floral short kurta with matching flared pants. She gave a retro twist with her cool sunnies.
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka exuded elegance in a heavily embroidered off-white lehenga. She let her tresses open and adorned white flowers on one side.
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
The new mommy opted for a stylish choli featuring mirror detailing with a flowy lehenga. She wore a statement choker to complete her look.
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka donned a blue printed saree with a matching sleeveless blouse. She rounded off her look with million-dollar smile.
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka dished out major retro vibes in this polka-dotted saree styled with a full-sleeved blouse.
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
The actress rocked a black saree featuring floral prints with a matching blouse.
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka stunned in a blush pink netted saree. She completed her look with a low bun adorned with light pink roses.
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Even a simple red saree styled with a strappy blouse can make Priyanka look ravishing!
