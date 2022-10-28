Heading 3

Desi Girl
 Priyanka Chopra

OCT 28, 2022

FASHION

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka twinned with her daughter Malti Marie in beige-coloured outfits as they celebrated Diwali in LA. 

Diwali ready

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka rocked a yellow embroidered kurta with white pants and a matching dupatta on a bright sunny day.

Hey sunshine

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

In this one, PC wore a floral short kurta with matching flared pants. She gave a retro twist with her cool sunnies.

Floral beauty

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka exuded elegance in a heavily embroidered off-white lehenga. She let her tresses open and adorned white flowers on one side. 

Regal and elegant

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

The new mommy opted for a stylish choli featuring mirror detailing with a flowy lehenga. She wore a statement choker to complete her look.

Mesmerising beauty

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka donned a blue printed saree with a matching sleeveless blouse. She rounded off her look with million-dollar smile.

Blue affair

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka dished out major retro vibes in this polka-dotted saree styled with a full-sleeved blouse.

Go retro

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

The actress rocked a black saree featuring floral prints with a matching blouse.

Black love

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka stunned in a blush pink netted saree. She completed her look with a low bun adorned with light pink roses.

Pretty in pink

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Even a simple red saree styled with a strappy blouse can make Priyanka look ravishing!

Ravishing in red

