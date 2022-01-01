Heading 3

Desi outfits to steal from

Janhvi Kapoor

Anjali Sinha

SEPT 11, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Icy-spicy

Janvhi Kapoor truly gives icy-spicy vibes in this white saree with a low-cut blouse

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Vintage Beauty

The actor looks gorgeous in a black-coloured net saree

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Blu-tiful

We love this blue boho co-ord set with a matching shrug on Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Gorgeous in green

The Dhadak actress nails this green saree with a matching sleeveless blouse

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Miss Sunshine

The diva looks stunning in a yellow saree with minimal makeup

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Miss diva

Janhvi dons an organza saree with a white blouse and looks absolutely pretty

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Why so pretty!

She looks pretty in a white suit with printed blue dupatta as she recreates her own DDLJ moment

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi opts for a yellow saree with border work for a Diwali party and we’re taking notes!

Golden Girl

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Ravishing in red

She raises the temperature in a beautiful shimmery red saree with a matching sequined blouse

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Pretty in pink

Janhvi looks the prettiest in a saree and this pink saree proves it

