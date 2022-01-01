Desi outfits to steal from
Janhvi Kapoor
Anjali Sinha
SEPT 11, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Icy-spicy
Janvhi Kapoor truly gives icy-spicy vibes in this white saree with a low-cut blouse
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Vintage Beauty
The actor looks gorgeous in a black-coloured net saree
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Blu-tiful
We love this blue boho co-ord set with a matching shrug on Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Gorgeous in green
The Dhadak actress nails this green saree with a matching sleeveless blouse
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Miss Sunshine
The diva looks stunning in a yellow saree with minimal makeup
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Miss diva
Janhvi dons an organza saree with a white blouse and looks absolutely pretty
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Why so pretty!
She looks pretty in a white suit with printed blue dupatta as she recreates her own DDLJ moment
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi opts for a yellow saree with border work for a Diwali party and we’re taking notes!
Golden Girl
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Ravishing in red
She raises the temperature in a beautiful shimmery red saree with a matching sequined blouse
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Pretty in pink
Janhvi looks the prettiest in a saree and this pink saree proves it
