Desi work wear by Kareena, Alia & more

Anjali Sinha

JUNE 01, 2022

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

This beautiful pink colour suit by Bebo is perfect for office-going women

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

This white saree with black borders oozes charm and is definitely easy to carry at a workplace

Alia Bhatt

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

If you love vibrant colours and want to add such pieces to your wardrobe, this trendy saree by DP is ideal for you

Deepika Padukone

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Pataudi Princess loves wearing Indian wear and this beautiful white suit is one such example

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The star never fails to amaze fans with her versatile dressing style and this blue ethnic is perfect for workwear

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

One can never go wrong with white and Karisma’s gorgeous suit is best for those who love wearing Indian at offices

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

This blue co-ord set with tie and dye detailing is chic, trendy, and gives boss lady vibes

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

This printed saree by ‘Dhak Dhak girl’ is ideal for an office meeting and needs a place in our wardrobes

Madhuri Dixit

This pretty blue saree by PeeCee is a must if you have a function at your office

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

This stylish yet comfy dual shade saree is ideal for everyday office purposes

Kiara Advani

