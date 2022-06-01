Heading 3
Desi work wear by Kareena, Alia & more
Anjali Sinha
JUNE 01, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
This beautiful pink colour suit by Bebo is perfect for office-going women
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
This white saree with black borders oozes charm and is definitely easy to carry at a workplace
Alia Bhatt
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
If you love vibrant colours and want to add such pieces to your wardrobe, this trendy saree by DP is ideal for you
Deepika Padukone
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Pataudi Princess loves wearing Indian wear and this beautiful white suit is one such example
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The star never fails to amaze fans with her versatile dressing style and this blue ethnic is perfect for workwear
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
One can never go wrong with white and Karisma’s gorgeous suit is best for those who love wearing Indian at offices
Karisma Kapoor
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
This blue co-ord set with tie and dye detailing is chic, trendy, and gives boss lady vibes
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
This printed saree by ‘Dhak Dhak girl’ is ideal for an office meeting and needs a place in our wardrobes
Madhuri Dixit
This pretty blue saree by PeeCee is a must if you have a function at your office
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
This stylish yet comfy dual shade saree is ideal for everyday office purposes
Kiara Advani
