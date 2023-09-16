Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 17, 2023
Details about Atlee-Varun Dhawan film
Director Atlee Kumar is presently celebrating the success of his latest blockbuster film, Jawan. The director continues the streak of a 100% success ratio
Atlee Kumar
Image: Atlee Kumar's Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan starrer mass action entertainer, Jawan turns out to be a winner at the box office. It has grossed 696 Crores at the global box office in its first week
Jawan
Image: Atlee Kumar's Instagram
All eyes are on Atlee Kumar's next directorial after Jawan. Meanwhile, the Tamil filmmaker is establishing himself in Bollywood as a producer. He has already announced his next production film, VD18
Image: Atlee Kumar's Instagram
Upcoming Venture
The yet untitled mass action film, VD18 stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Reportedly, he is playing the role of a cop. Atlee is serving as the producer of the film along with Murad Khetani
VD18
Image: Varun Dhawan's Instagram
Direction & Shooting
Image: Kalees' Instagram
South Indian director Kalees is helming the project. It will be his directorial debut film in Hindi. The film is currently in the production stage
Keerthy Suresh
Video: Keerthy Suresh's Instagram
Keerthy Suresh is reportedly playing one of the two female leads in the film. It will be her Hindi debut after an astonishing career down south
Wamiqa Gabbi
Video: Wamiqa Gabbi's Instagram
Jubilee fame actress Wamiqa Gabbi bagged another female lead. However, there have been no official announcements yet on the female casting front
If reports are to be believed, the movie is the Hindi remake of Atlee Kumar's Tamil film, Theri. It was a big hit at the box office that stars Vijay, Samantha & Amy Jackson in lead
Is this a Theri Hindi Remake?
Image: IMDb
The Varun Dhawan starrer out an out mass entertainer is announced to release on May 31st, 2024
Release Date
Image: Varun Dhawan's Instagram
Other than VD18, Varun Dhawan is headlining Raj & DK's spy thriller show, Citadel along with Samantha. The actor also has Bhediya 2 in his kitty
Varun Dhawan's Work Front
Image: Varun Dhawan's Instagram
