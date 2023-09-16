Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

september 17, 2023

Details about Atlee-Varun Dhawan film

Director Atlee Kumar is presently celebrating the success of his latest blockbuster film, Jawan. The director continues the streak of a 100% success ratio 

Atlee Kumar

Image: Atlee Kumar's Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan starrer mass action entertainer, Jawan turns out to be a winner at the box office. It has grossed 696 Crores at the global box office in its first week 

Jawan

Image: Atlee Kumar's Instagram

All eyes are on Atlee Kumar's next directorial after Jawan. Meanwhile, the Tamil filmmaker is establishing himself in Bollywood as a producer. He has already announced his next production film, VD18

Image: Atlee Kumar's Instagram 

Upcoming Venture

The yet untitled mass action film, VD18 stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Reportedly, he is playing the role of a cop. Atlee is serving as the producer of the film along with Murad Khetani

VD18

Image: Varun Dhawan's Instagram

Direction & Shooting

Image: Kalees' Instagram 

South Indian director Kalees is helming the project. It will be his directorial debut film in Hindi. The film is currently in the production stage

Keerthy Suresh

Video: Keerthy Suresh's Instagram 

Keerthy Suresh is reportedly playing one of the two female leads in the film. It will be her Hindi debut after an astonishing career down south

 Wamiqa Gabbi

Video: Wamiqa Gabbi's Instagram 

Jubilee fame actress Wamiqa Gabbi bagged another female lead. However, there have been no official announcements yet on the female casting front

If reports are to be believed, the movie is the Hindi remake of Atlee Kumar's Tamil film, Theri. It was a big hit at the box office that stars Vijay, Samantha & Amy Jackson in lead

 Is this a Theri Hindi Remake?

Image: IMDb 

The Varun Dhawan starrer out an out mass entertainer is announced to release on May 31st, 2024

Release Date

Image: Varun Dhawan's Instagram 

Other than VD18, Varun Dhawan is headlining Raj & DK's spy thriller show, Citadel along with Samantha. The actor also has Bhediya 2 in his kitty

 Varun Dhawan's Work Front

Image: Varun Dhawan's Instagram 

