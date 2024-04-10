Heading 3
Details about Chamkila's Music Album
Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is a biopic of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot
Chamkila
Featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, the film has a melodious slate of songs that have been received well by people
What excites us?
Composed by legendary musician AR Rahman, Amar Singh Chamkila's makers have released 6 beautiful songs. Let us have a quick look
Music Album
Sung by Mohit Chauhan, the song is penned by popular lyricist Irshad Kamil. It is a vibrant and moody melody
Ishq Mitaye
With AR Rahman as the composer and Yashika Sikka lending her voice, Tu Kya Jaane is a beautiful song that portrays affection and love for someone
Tu Kya Jaane
Naram Kaalja is composed by AR Rahman, the song features vocals by Alka Yagnik, Richa Sharma, Pooja Tiwari, and Yashika Sikka
Naram Kaalja
Sung by AR Rahman and Kailash Kher, Bol Mohabbat is on pitch song with beautiful lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil
Bol Mohabbat
It is basically about the glorious days of Amar Singh Chamkila when he was riding high on success and popularity. Sung by multiple artists, it has a vibe to it
Baaja
It is a sad rendition composed by AR Rahman while Arijit Singh lends his voice. Vida Karo is also penned by Irshad Kamil
Vida Karo
Release
Amar Singh Chamkila is set to stream on Netflix from April 12
