Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

april 10, 2024

Details about Chamkila's Music  Album


Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is a biopic of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot 

Chamkila

Video: Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram

Featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, the film has a melodious slate of songs that have been received well by people 

Image: Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram

What excites us?

Composed by legendary musician AR Rahman, Amar Singh Chamkila's makers have released 6 beautiful songs. Let us have a quick look

Image: Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram

Music Album

Sung by Mohit Chauhan, the song is penned by popular lyricist Irshad Kamil. It is a vibrant and moody melody

Ishq Mitaye

Video: Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram

With AR Rahman as the composer and Yashika Sikka lending her voice, Tu Kya Jaane is a beautiful song that portrays affection and love for someone

Tu Kya Jaane

Video Credits: Saregama’s Instagram

Naram Kaalja is composed by AR Rahman, the song features vocals by Alka Yagnik, Richa Sharma, Pooja Tiwari, and Yashika Sikka

Naram Kaalja

Video: Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram

Sung by AR Rahman and Kailash Kher, Bol Mohabbat is on pitch song with beautiful lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil

Bol Mohabbat 

Image: Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram

It is basically about the glorious days of Amar Singh Chamkila when he was riding high on success and popularity. Sung by multiple artists, it has a vibe to it

Baaja

Video: Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram

It is a sad rendition composed by AR Rahman while Arijit Singh lends his voice. Vida Karo is also penned by Irshad Kamil 

Vida Karo

Video: Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram

Release

Image: Imtiaz Ali’s Instagram

Amar Singh Chamkila is set to stream on Netflix from April 12 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here