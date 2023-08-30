Heading 3

Mohit K. Dixit

Entertainment

August 30, 2023

Details about Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

In the lockdown times, Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992 turned out to be a sensational hit series. Heavy on content, the series paved the way for Pratik Gandhi in the film industry 

Scam 1992

Image: IMDb

After the massive success of the financial thriller series "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story," the director is all set to captivate the audience once again with its Season 2

Season 2

Image: IMDb

The second season of Scam 1992 is titled Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. The series is about India's biggest financial scam that happened in the year of 2003

 Scam 2003

Image: IMDb

Abdul Karim Telgi, a.k.a. Telgi was the mastermind behind the largest stamp paper scam in Indian history that shook the nation in 2003 

Who is Telgi? 

Image: Sony Liv's Instagram

The scam, estimated to be worth Rs 30,000 crores, spread across multiple states and implicated various bureaucrats and government employees

Cost of Scam

Image: Sony Liv's Instagram

Gagan Dev Riar will be portraying the central role of Abdul Karim Telgi. The OTT show also has Sana Shaikh, Mukesh Tiwari, Bharat Jadhav, and Shaad Randhawa in pivotal roles

Star Cast

Video: Gagan Dev Riar's Instagram

Tushar Hiranandani has served as the director while Hansal Mehta is credited as the show runner. Karan Vyas and Kiran Yadnyopavit wrote it while Sameer Nair of Applause Entertainment bankrolled the series along with Studio NEXT

Direction & Production

Image: Hansal Mehta's Instagram

The series is based on the book, Telgi Scam: Reporter Ki Diary written by journalist Sanjay Singh, who broke the story at the time

The Book

Video: Applause Entertainment's Instagram

Actor Manoj Bajpayee did narration for the series. His voice can be heard in the teaser of Scam 2003

 Manoj Bajpayee Connection

Image: Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story is set to premiere on September 1, 2023, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Sony Liv

Release Date

Image: Applause Entertainment's Instagram

