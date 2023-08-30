Details about Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

In the lockdown times, Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992 turned out to be a sensational hit series. Heavy on content, the series paved the way for Pratik Gandhi in the film industry
Scam 1992
Image: IMDb
After the massive success of the financial thriller series "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story," the director is all set to captivate the audience once again with its Season 2
Season 2
Image: IMDb
The second season of Scam 1992 is titled Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. The series is about India's biggest financial scam that happened in the year of 2003
Scam 2003
Image: IMDb
Abdul Karim Telgi, a.k.a. Telgi was the mastermind behind the largest stamp paper scam in Indian history that shook the nation in 2003
Who is Telgi?
Image: Sony Liv's Instagram
The scam, estimated to be worth Rs 30,000 crores, spread across multiple states and implicated various bureaucrats and government employees
Cost of Scam
Image: Sony Liv's Instagram
Gagan Dev Riar will be portraying the central role of Abdul Karim Telgi. The OTT show also has Sana Shaikh, Mukesh Tiwari, Bharat Jadhav, and Shaad Randhawa in pivotal roles
Star Cast
Video: Gagan Dev Riar's Instagram
Tushar Hiranandani has served as the director while Hansal Mehta is credited as the show runner. Karan Vyas and Kiran Yadnyopavit wrote it while Sameer Nair of Applause Entertainment bankrolled the series along with Studio NEXT
Direction & Production
Image: Hansal Mehta's Instagram
The series is based on the book, Telgi Scam: Reporter Ki Diary written by journalist Sanjay Singh, who broke the story at the time
The Book
Video: Applause Entertainment's Instagram
Actor Manoj Bajpayee did narration for the series. His voice can be heard in the teaser of Scam 2003
Manoj Bajpayee Connection
Image: Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram
Scam 2003: The Telgi Story is set to premiere on September 1, 2023, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Sony Liv