Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
april 30, 2024
Details of Imran Khan's comeback film
Known for soft rom-com movies, Imran Khan has a loyal fan base among youngsters
Imran Khan
Image: Imran Khan's Instagram
The actor took a break from acting after a series of debacles. But, now Imran is in mood to return on the big screen very soon
Image: Imran Khan's Instagram
Break
The actor is making his comeback with a quirky comedy-drama titled Happy Patel
Image: Imran Khan's Instagram
Comeback Plan
Imran is reportedly playing a secret agent in the film
The Character
Image: Imran Khan's Instagram
Vir Das is marking his feature film directorial debut with Happy Patel. He is also playing a part in the film
Vir Das’ Directorial Debut
Image: Vir Das’ Instagram
Aamir Khan Productions is bankrolling the film. Vir Das is also co-producing it along with Aamir Khan
The Producers
Image: IMDb
Speculations are rife that Aamir Khan will make a cameo in the movie and he will play a character of a Don
Aamir Khan Cameo
Image: IMDb
Beside Imran Khan and Vir Das, Happy Patel stars Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, and Singer Ash King in pivotal roles
Star Cast
Image: Mithila Palkar’s Instagram
The principal photography of Happy Patel is already started in Goa
Shooting
Image: Imran Khan's Instagram
Release
Image: Imran Khan's Instagram
As per reports, it is likely to hit the screens later this year
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.