Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

april 30, 2024

Details of Imran Khan's comeback film


Known for soft rom-com movies, Imran Khan has a loyal fan base among youngsters 

Imran Khan

Image: Imran Khan's Instagram

The actor took a break from acting after a series of debacles. But, now Imran is in mood to return on the big screen very soon 

Image: Imran Khan's Instagram

Break

The actor is making his comeback with a quirky comedy-drama titled Happy Patel 

Image: Imran Khan's Instagram

Comeback Plan

Imran is reportedly playing a secret agent in the film 

The Character

Image: Imran Khan's Instagram

Vir Das is marking his feature film directorial debut with Happy Patel. He is also playing a part in the film 

Vir Das’ Directorial Debut 

Image: Vir Das’ Instagram

Aamir Khan Productions is bankrolling the film. Vir Das is also co-producing it along with Aamir Khan 

The Producers

Image: IMDb

Speculations are rife that Aamir Khan will make a cameo in the movie and he will play a character of a Don 

Aamir Khan Cameo

Image: IMDb

Beside Imran Khan and Vir Das, Happy Patel stars Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, and Singer Ash King in pivotal roles

Star Cast

Image: Mithila Palkar’s Instagram

The principal photography of Happy Patel is already started in Goa

Shooting

Image: Imran Khan's Instagram

Release

Image: Imran Khan's Instagram

As per reports, it is likely to hit the screens later this year 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here