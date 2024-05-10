Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

 Entertainment 

MAY 10, 2024

Details of Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth 

Over the years, Rajkummar Rao has proved his acting mettle and become a synonym for powerhouse talent 

Rajkummar Rao 

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Raj & DK's directorial show, Guns & Gulaabs

Last Release 

The actor is now heading for the release of his next film, Srikanth 

 Up Next? 

It is a biographical drama of a well-known Indian industrialist, Srikanth Bolla 

Srikanth 

Srikanth Bolla is visually challenged but it never came as a hurdle for him. His life is nothing less than an inspirational story for many 

 Visually Challenged 

Although, Rajkummar Rao has done movies based on true events, but never did a visually challenged role 

 Raj as Blind Man

Besides Rajkummar, Alaya F is playing the female lead in the movie while Jyothika is essaying the role of a teacher

Lead Cast

Gullak fame Jameel Khan is playing the role of Former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam while Sharad Kelkar is playing another pivotal role

Other Cast 

The Makers 

Tushar Hiranandani has directed the movie while T-Series, along with Chalk and Cheese Films have bankrolled it 

Srikanth is now released in cinemas 

Release Date 

