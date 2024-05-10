Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
MAY 10, 2024
Details of Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth
Over the years, Rajkummar Rao has proved his acting mettle and become a synonym for powerhouse talent
Rajkummar Rao
Images: Rajkummar Rao's Instagram
Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Raj & DK's directorial show, Guns & Gulaabs
Last Release
Videos: Rajkummar Rao's Instagram
The actor is now heading for the release of his next film, Srikanth
Up Next?
Videos: Rajkummar Rao's Instagram
It is a biographical drama of a well-known Indian industrialist, Srikanth Bolla
Srikanth
Images: Rajkummar Rao's Instagram
Srikanth Bolla is visually challenged but it never came as a hurdle for him. His life is nothing less than an inspirational story for many
Visually Challenged
Videos: Rajkummar Rao's Instagram
Although, Rajkummar Rao has done movies based on true events, but never did a visually challenged role
Videos: Rajkummar Rao's Instagram
Raj as Blind Man
Besides Rajkummar, Alaya F is playing the female lead in the movie while Jyothika is essaying the role of a teacher
Lead Cast
Videos: Rajkummar Rao's Instagram
Gullak fame Jameel Khan is playing the role of Former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam while Sharad Kelkar is playing another pivotal role
Other Cast
Videos: Rajkummar Rao's Instagram
The Makers
Videos: Rajkummar Rao's Instagram
Tushar Hiranandani has directed the movie while T-Series, along with Chalk and Cheese Films have bankrolled it
Srikanth is now released in cinemas
Release Date
Videos: Rajkummar Rao's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.