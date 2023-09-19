Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 19, 2023

Details of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Ranbir Kapoor is deemed as one of the finest actors of Bollywood. The actor has been part of some of the best films from recent times like Rockstar, Tamasha, Barfi, Sanju and others

Ranbir Kapoor

Image: IMDb 

Soon to celebrate his birthday, the talented actor is next gearing up for the release of Animal. It is touted to be gritty, intense and violent gangster saga

Animal

Image: Animal The Film's Instagram 

Animal has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fame

Image: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Instagram 

Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead while Tripti Dimri playing a pivotal role in Animal

Female lead

Image: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram 

Star cast

Image: Bobby Deol's Instagram 

Anil Kapoor essays the role of Ranbir Kapoor's father while Bobby Deol has bagged the role of the villain

Makers

Image: Anil Kapoor's Instagram 

T-Series Films is bankrolling the big-budget multi-starrer film along with Cine 1 Studios and Bhadrakali Pictures

Music

Video: Anil Kapoor's Twitter

The music is the essential part of Animal. It has around 8 songs in the movie. They have been composed by Sachet-Parampara, Mithoon, Amaal Malik, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bharadwaj. The background score has been rendered by Harshwardhan Rameshwar

A Pre-teaser of the film was released a few months ago and it worked very well with the masses. Now, the makers are planning to drop a teaser to coincide with Ranbir Kapoor's birthday on September 28

 Teaser

Video: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Instagram 

The movie is officially scheduled to release on December 1st, 2023. It will be a pan-Indian release

Release Date

Image: Shivoham's Instagram 

Animal is all set to clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur at the box office on December 1st

Clash

Image: IMDb 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here