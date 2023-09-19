Ranbir Kapoor is deemed as one of the finest actors of Bollywood. The actor has been part of some of the best films from recent times like Rockstar, Tamasha, Barfi, Sanju and others
Ranbir Kapoor
Image: IMDb
Soon to celebrate his birthday, the talented actor is next gearing up for the release of Animal. It is touted to be gritty, intense and violent gangster saga
Animal
Image: Animal The Film's Instagram
Animal has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fame
Image: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Instagram
Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead while Tripti Dimri playing a pivotal role in Animal
Female lead
Image: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram
Star cast
Image: Bobby Deol's Instagram
Anil Kapoor essays the role of Ranbir Kapoor's father while Bobby Deol has bagged the role of the villain
Makers
Image: Anil Kapoor's Instagram
T-Series Films is bankrolling the big-budget multi-starrer film along with Cine 1 Studios and Bhadrakali Pictures
Music
Video: Anil Kapoor's Twitter
The music is the essential part of Animal. It has around 8 songs in the movie. They have been composed by Sachet-Parampara, Mithoon, Amaal Malik, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bharadwaj. The background score has been rendered by Harshwardhan Rameshwar
A Pre-teaser of the film was released a few months ago and it worked very well with the masses. Now, the makers are planning to drop a teaser to coincide with Ranbir Kapoor's birthday on September 28
Teaser
Video: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Instagram
The movie is officially scheduled to release on December 1st, 2023. It will be a pan-Indian release
Release Date
Image: Shivoham's Instagram
Animal is all set to clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur at the box office on December 1st