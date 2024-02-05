Heading 3

February 05, 2024

Details of Shahid-Kriti's upcoming rom-com

Shahid Kapoor is presently busy in promotions of his upcoming movie with Kriti Sanon 

Shahid Kapoor 

Video: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram 

The movie is titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. It is a romantic comedy-drama but with a twist

Image: Imdb

The Quirky Title 

Shahid Kapoor's character falls in love with Kriti Sanon's character, who is actually a robot in the movie. The movie has a tag line as ‘An Impossible Love Story’ 

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

 Robotic Rom-Com 

The movie stars an ensemble cast of supporting actors, which includes Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Anubha Fatehpuria, and Rajesh Kumar 

Supporting Actors 

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

The movie is jointly directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah 

Director

Image: Imdb

It is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the production banners of Maddock Films and Jio Studios 

Production

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

The Quirky love story is making buzz for its music. Till now, the makers have dropped four songs from the movie, and all of them were received well by the audience 

Music

Video: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Trailer

Video: Kriti Sanon's Instagram 

The team unveiled the trailer of the movie a few days back, and it received a positive response from the audience 

The movie is releasing in cinemas on February 9th

Release Date 

Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram 

Work Front 

Image: Imdb

Kriti Sanon will be next seen in The Crew, while Shahid Kapoor will be shooting for Deva

