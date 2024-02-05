Heading 3
Details of Shahid-Kriti's upcoming rom-com
Shahid Kapoor is presently busy in promotions of his upcoming movie with Kriti Sanon
The movie is titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. It is a romantic comedy-drama but with a twist
Shahid Kapoor's character falls in love with Kriti Sanon's character, who is actually a robot in the movie. The movie has a tag line as ‘An Impossible Love Story’
The movie stars an ensemble cast of supporting actors, which includes Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Anubha Fatehpuria, and Rajesh Kumar
The movie is jointly directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah
It is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the production banners of Maddock Films and Jio Studios
The Quirky love story is making buzz for its music. Till now, the makers have dropped four songs from the movie, and all of them were received well by the audience
The team unveiled the trailer of the movie a few days back, and it received a positive response from the audience
The movie is releasing in cinemas on February 9th
Kriti Sanon will be next seen in The Crew, while Shahid Kapoor will be shooting for Deva
