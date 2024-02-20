Heading 3
Deva and Devara to clash on THIS date
Shahid Kapoor is presently making headlines for his latest release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Shahid Kapoor
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
The actor is gearing up next for a no-nonsense neo-noir action thriller titled Deva
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
What's Next
The movie starring Pooja Hegde alongside Shahid is being directed by Rosshan Andrrews and marks his Bollywood directorial debut
Image: Rosshan Andrrews’ Instagram
Director
Deva is announced to be released on October 10, 2024. Although, it won't get a free run at the box office
Release
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
Telugu Superstar Jr NTR is coming up with his next, following the humongous success of RRR
Jr NTR
Image: Devara’s Twitter
Devara is set to entertain audiences with its grandeur. Excitingly, this epic film will be divided into two parts, promising double the adventure and entertainment
Devara
Image: Devara’s Twitter
Earlier scheduled to release on April 5, Devara is now set to clash with Deva on October 10
Deva VS Devara
Image: Rosshan Andrrews's Instagram & Devara's Twitter
Other than Jr NTR, Devara stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and Saif Ali Khan as the villain
Devara Starcast
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's IG & Devara's Twitter
Devara is helmed by Koratala Siva who is known for directing big-budget films in Tollywood
Director
Video: Jr NTR's Instagram
Shahid's Previous Clash
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
Shahid Kapoor's film Jersey had a major showdown with Yash's KGF Chapter 2 in 2022. Unfortunately, Jersey ended up being a huge disappointment
