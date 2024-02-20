Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 20, 2024

Deva and Devara to clash on THIS date

Shahid Kapoor is presently making headlines for his latest release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya 

Shahid Kapoor 

Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram 

The actor is gearing up next for a no-nonsense neo-noir action thriller titled Deva 

Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram 

What's Next 

The movie starring Pooja Hegde alongside Shahid is being directed by Rosshan Andrrews and marks his Bollywood directorial debut 

Image: Rosshan Andrrews’ Instagram 

Director

Deva is announced to be released on October 10, 2024. Although, it won't get a free run at the box office

Release

Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram 

Telugu Superstar Jr NTR is coming up with his next, following the humongous success of RRR 

Jr NTR 

Image: Devara’s Twitter 

Devara is set to entertain audiences with its grandeur. Excitingly, this epic film will be divided into two parts, promising double the adventure and entertainment 

Devara

Image: Devara’s Twitter 

Earlier scheduled to release on April 5, Devara is now set to clash with Deva on October 10 

Deva VS Devara 

Image: Rosshan Andrrews's Instagram & Devara's Twitter 

Other than Jr NTR, Devara stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and Saif Ali Khan as the villain 

Devara Starcast 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's IG & Devara's Twitter

Devara is helmed by Koratala Siva who is known for directing big-budget films in Tollywood 

Director

Video: Jr NTR's Instagram 

Shahid's Previous Clash 

Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram 

Shahid Kapoor's film Jersey had a major showdown with Yash's KGF Chapter 2 in 2022. Unfortunately, Jersey ended up being a huge disappointment

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here