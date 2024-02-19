Heading 3

FEBRUARY 19, 2024

Devara Part 1 gets new release date

Jr. NTR, a popular Telugu actor, is currently busy filming an action-packed movie titled Devara

Action-packed film

The teaser for Devara promises intense action sequences and excellent music by composer Anirudh Ravichander. This has generated excitement among Jr. NTR's fans

Devara teaser

Jr. NTR revealed the new release date for Devara - October 10th, 2024. This announcement built anticipation for the action thriller

New release date

Jr. NTR may be playing a double role in the movie. While not yet confirmed, this possibility adds a layer of mystery and leaves fans eager to find out more

Hint at double role

Devara teaser showcases Jr. NTR in an intense fight, promising an amazing cinematic experience

Teaser highlights

Celebrating the New Year, JR. NTR shared a poster of the film, creating buzz among fans

New Year poster

Devara boasts an impressive cast which includes Saif Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor, and Prakash Raj alongside lead actor Jr. NTR

Devara cast

This upcoming Telugu action film is written and directed by Koratala Siva 

Writer and Director

Jr. NTR’s upcoming projects include War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani

Jr. NTR upcoming projects

Jr. NTR role

In this upcoming action film, Jr. NTR will be seen as an antagonist, and fans can't wait for the movie to come out

