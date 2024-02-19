Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 19, 2024
Devara Part 1 gets new release date
Jr. NTR, a popular Telugu actor, is currently busy filming an action-packed movie titled Devara
Action-packed film
Image source- IMDb
The teaser for Devara promises intense action sequences and excellent music by composer Anirudh Ravichander. This has generated excitement among Jr. NTR's fans
video source- jrntr
Devara teaser
Jr. NTR revealed the new release date for Devara - October 10th, 2024. This announcement built anticipation for the action thriller
Image source- jrntr
New release date
Jr. NTR may be playing a double role in the movie. While not yet confirmed, this possibility adds a layer of mystery and leaves fans eager to find out more
Hint at double role
Image source- IMDb
Devara teaser showcases Jr. NTR in an intense fight, promising an amazing cinematic experience
Teaser highlights
Image source- IMDb
Celebrating the New Year, JR. NTR shared a poster of the film, creating buzz among fans
New Year poster
Image source- jrntr
Devara boasts an impressive cast which includes Saif Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor, and Prakash Raj alongside lead actor Jr. NTR
Devara cast
Image source- IMDb
This upcoming Telugu action film is written and directed by Koratala Siva
Writer and Director
Image source- jrntr
Jr. NTR’s upcoming projects include War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani
Jr. NTR upcoming projects
Image source- jrntr
Jr. NTR role
Image source- jrntr
In this upcoming action film, Jr. NTR will be seen as an antagonist, and fans can't wait for the movie to come out
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.