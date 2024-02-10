Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 10, 2024
Devara-RC16: Janhvi Kapoor's movie lineup
Bollywood Diva Janhvi Kapoor is presently on roll. The actress is making buzz for her exciting slate of releases
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Janhvi was last seen in Bawaal starring opposite Varun Dhawan. The Nitesh Tiwari directed movie was a straight digital release on Prime Video
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Last Film
The Bawaal girl is balancing her lineup with varied script choices to prove her acting ability in the industry. Take a look at the list
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
What's next?
Janhvi Kapoor is next playing the female lead in Jr NTR’s Devara. It will be a two-part big Pan-India action venture. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan
Devara
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Starring alongside Rajkummar Rao, it is a sports drama helmed by Sharan Sharma. The movie is scheduled to release on April 19, 2024
Mr. And Mrs. Maahi
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Set in the prestigious and intriguing world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS), Ulajh follows the journey of a young IFS officer played by Janhvi Kapoor. The movie is directed by Sudhanshu Saria
Ulajh
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor has also signed a romantic comedy with Varun Dhawan. It will be directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar
Untitled Rom-Com
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
The actress is locked to play the role of Draupadi in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's mythological drama, ‘Karna’. Suriya is playing the lead role
Karna
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Moreover, She has signed another big Pan-India venture, RC 16 starring opposite Ram Charan. It will be directed by Buchi Babu Sana
RC 16
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Janhvi has also done a cameo role in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's latest release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.