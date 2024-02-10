Heading 3

Devara-RC16: Janhvi Kapoor's movie lineup

Bollywood Diva Janhvi Kapoor is presently on roll. The actress is making buzz for her exciting slate of releases

Janhvi Kapoor 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

Janhvi was last seen in Bawaal starring opposite Varun Dhawan. The Nitesh Tiwari directed movie was a straight digital release on Prime Video 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

Last Film 

The Bawaal girl is balancing her lineup with varied script choices to prove her acting ability in the industry. Take a look at the list 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

What's next? 

Janhvi Kapoor is next playing the female lead in Jr NTR’s Devara. It will be a two-part big Pan-India action venture. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan 

Devara

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

Starring alongside Rajkummar Rao, it is a sports drama helmed by Sharan Sharma. The movie is scheduled to release on April 19, 2024 

Mr. And Mrs. Maahi 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

Set in the prestigious and intriguing world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS), Ulajh follows the journey of a young IFS officer played by Janhvi Kapoor. The movie is directed by Sudhanshu Saria 

Ulajh

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

Janhvi Kapoor has also signed a romantic comedy with Varun Dhawan. It will be directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar 

Untitled Rom-Com 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

The actress is locked to play the role of Draupadi in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's mythological drama, ‘Karna’. Suriya is playing the lead role 

Karna

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

Moreover, She has signed another big Pan-India venture, RC 16 starring opposite Ram Charan. It will be directed by Buchi Babu Sana 

RC 16 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

 Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

Janhvi has also done a cameo role in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's latest release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya 

