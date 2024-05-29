Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
may 29, 2024
Dhadak 2 is on the cards, deets Inside
In 2018, Karan Johar launched Janhvi Kapoor through the Hindi remake of Sairat titled Dhadak
Dhadak
Image: Imdb
The movie also starring Ishaan Khatter is now coming with its sequel
Sequel
Image: Imdb
However, it is not an usual sequel since the story, starcast and the source material are completely different
New Story
Image: Imdb
Dhadak 2 stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in lead
The Cast
Images: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's Instagram
It is the Hindi remake of Mari Selvaraj's debut movie Periyerum Perumal
Remake
Image: Imdb
The Tamil language movie is a hard-hitting gem carved around caste discrimination in the rural setting
Periyerum Perumal
Image: Imdb
Dhadak 2 is directed by Shazia Iqbal who is making her feature film directorial debut
Dhadak 2 Director
Image: Shazia Iqbal's Instagram
Recently, the makers made it official by unveiling its announcement video
Announcement
Video: Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram
The movie is bankrolled by Dharma Productions
Makers
Image: Triptii dimri's Instagram
Dhadak 2 is releasing in cinemas on Nov 22, 2024
Release Date
Image: Dharma Productions
