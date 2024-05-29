Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

may 29, 2024

Dhadak 2 is on the cards, deets Inside 

In 2018, Karan Johar launched Janhvi Kapoor through the Hindi remake of Sairat titled Dhadak 

 Dhadak 

Image: Imdb

The movie also starring Ishaan Khatter is now coming with its sequel 

Sequel 

Image: Imdb

However, it is not an usual sequel since the story, starcast and the source material are completely different 

 New Story 

Image: Imdb

Dhadak 2 stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in lead 

The Cast 

Images: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's Instagram 

It is the Hindi remake of Mari Selvaraj's debut movie Periyerum Perumal 

Remake 

Image: Imdb

The Tamil language movie is a hard-hitting gem carved around caste discrimination in the rural setting 

 Periyerum Perumal 

Image: Imdb

Dhadak 2 is directed by Shazia Iqbal who is making her feature film directorial debut 

Dhadak 2 Director 

Image: Shazia Iqbal's Instagram 

Recently, the makers made it official by unveiling its announcement video 

 Announcement 

Video: Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram 

The movie is bankrolled by Dharma Productions

Makers 

 Image: Triptii dimri's Instagram 

Dhadak 2 is releasing in cinemas on Nov 22, 2024 

Release Date 

Image: Dharma Productions 

