Jan 19, 2022

Dhanush & Aishwaryaa’s relationship

First met

Dhanush first met Aishwaryaa on the release day of his film Kadhal Kondaen, and the next day, Aishwaryaa gave him a bouquet with the message, "Good work, stay in touch."

Image- Aishwaryaa R. Instagram

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa initially dated for two years, but after their relationship rumours began to circulate in the media, they married in a hurry

Image- Aishwaryaa R. Instagram

Dating phase

Marriage

On November 18, 2004, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa tied the knot in a traditional South Indian ceremony

Image- Aishwaryaa R. Instagram

Support system

For nearly two decades, the couple has been a pillar of strength for each other and has been vocal about it in public

Image- Pinkvilla

Parents to two sons

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are the parents of two sons, Yatra, who was born in 2006, and Linga, who they welcomed in 2010

Image- Aishwaryaa R. Instagram

The couple announced their separation after 18 years of marriage in a social media post, leaving fans speechless

Image- Aishwaryaa R. Instagram

Separation

Stirred the internet

The couple's separation after nearly two decades of togetherness stirred the internet

Image- APH Images

Fans were saddened when they heard of the split, and many fans also expressed their support for Aishwarya's father, Thalaiva Rajinikanth

Image- Aishwaryaa R. Instagram

