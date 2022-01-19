Entertainment
Jan 19, 2022
Dhanush & Aishwaryaa’s relationship
First met
Dhanush first met Aishwaryaa on the release day of his film Kadhal Kondaen, and the next day, Aishwaryaa gave him a bouquet with the message, "Good work, stay in touch."
Image- Aishwaryaa R. Instagram
Dhanush and Aishwaryaa initially dated for two years, but after their relationship rumours began to circulate in the media, they married in a hurry
Image- Aishwaryaa R. Instagram
Dating phase
Marriage
On November 18, 2004, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa tied the knot in a traditional South Indian ceremony
Image- Aishwaryaa R. Instagram
Support system
For nearly two decades, the couple has been a pillar of strength for each other and has been vocal about it in public
Image- Pinkvilla
Parents to two sons
Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are the parents of two sons, Yatra, who was born in 2006, and Linga, who they welcomed in 2010
Image- Aishwaryaa R. Instagram
The couple announced their separation after 18 years of marriage in a social media post, leaving fans speechless
Image- Aishwaryaa R. Instagram
Separation
Stirred the internet
The couple's separation after nearly two decades of togetherness stirred the internet
Image- APH Images
Fans were saddened when they heard of the split, and many fans also expressed their support for Aishwarya's father, Thalaiva Rajinikanth
Image- Aishwaryaa R. Instagram
