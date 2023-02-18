Heading 3

FEB 18, 2023

Dhanush at Vaathi pre-release event

The versatile actor Dhanush is going to grace the silver screens with the much-awaited action drama, Vaathi

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Dhanush's action drama

Image: Kamlesh Nand

The highly-discussed drama is scheduled to reach the theaters on 17th February 2023

Much-awaited release

Ahead of the grand release of the film, the makers recently arranged a pre-release event in Hyderabad

Image: Kamlesh Nand

The pre-release event

Dhanush made quite an appearance at the event in a white kurta pajama with his rugged beard, and long hair

Image: Kamlesh Nand

The desi avatar

The Leading lady of Vaathi, Samyuktha twinned with Dhanush in a white saree paired with elegant diamond Jewellery

Image: Kamlesh Nand

The Leading lady

The star-studded affair also saw Trivikram Srinivas, Venky Atluri, S Thaman, and others in attendance

Image: Kamlesh Nand

A star-studded affair

Image: Kamlesh Nand

A period social drama

Dhanush will be seen as a junior lecturer in the film that will shed light on the prevalent education mafia in the country

The film will revolve around the life of a young man who decides to go up against the privatization of education

Image: Kamlesh Nand

The storyline

Bankrolled by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the prestigious banner of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the project will see Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, and Narra Srinivas in supporting roles

Image: Kamlesh Nand

The supporting cast

Renowned music composer G. V. Prakash Kumar has rendered the songs and background score for Vaathi

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Music by G. V. Prakash Kumar

