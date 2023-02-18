FEB 18, 2023
Dhanush at Vaathi pre-release event
The versatile actor Dhanush is going to grace the silver screens with the much-awaited action drama, Vaathi
Dhanush's action drama
The highly-discussed drama is scheduled to reach the theaters on 17th February 2023
Much-awaited release
Dhanush' next Vaathi: What to expect?
Ahead of the grand release of the film, the makers recently arranged a pre-release event in Hyderabad
The pre-release event
Dhanush made quite an appearance at the event in a white kurta pajama with his rugged beard, and long hair
The desi avatar
The Leading lady of Vaathi, Samyuktha twinned with Dhanush in a white saree paired with elegant diamond Jewellery
The Leading lady
The star-studded affair also saw Trivikram Srinivas, Venky Atluri, S Thaman, and others in attendance
A star-studded affair
A period social drama
Dhanush will be seen as a junior lecturer in the film that will shed light on the prevalent education mafia in the country
The film will revolve around the life of a young man who decides to go up against the privatization of education
The storyline
Bankrolled by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the prestigious banner of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the project will see Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, and Narra Srinivas in supporting roles
The supporting cast
Renowned music composer G. V. Prakash Kumar has rendered the songs and background score for Vaathi
Music by G. V. Prakash Kumar
