Dhanush debuted in the 2002 film Thulluvadho Ilamai, directed by his father Kasthuri Raja, which received mostly positive reviews from critics and the public
He then appeared in his brother Selvaraghavan's first directorial venture Kadhal Kondein in 2003. The film portrayed Dhanush as a mentally-disturbed youth, Vinodh, who yearned for the love of his friend, eventually turning possessive of her
Upon release, the film won critical acclaim and also became a major commercial success, eventually becoming Dhanush's first major breakthrough in Tamil cinema. His next film was Thiruda Thirudi
In 2004, Dhanush appeared in Pudhukottaiyilirundhu Saravanan and Sullan. Later, he also appeared in Dreams, another film panned by critics. The film was directed by his father, like their previous ventures
In 2005, Dhanush appeared in Devathayai Kanden. Later, it was dubbed into Telugu, and in the same year, he also worked on Balu Mahendra's Adhu Oru Kana Kaalam
In 2006, Dhanush worked under his brother in their gangster film Pudhupettai. Dhanush went on to star in the commercial entertainer Thiruvilaiyaadal Aarambam, romancing Shriya Saran
Dhanush's first release of 2007, Parattai Engira Azhagu Sundaram did not do well. The film was a remake of the successful Kannada film Jogi
He later appeared in a cameo appearance, for his father-in-law Rajinikanth's venture Kuselan. His subsequent venture was Suraj's Padikathavan, which was released in January 2009
Dhanush's first release in 2011, which he had shot for over three years, was Aadukalam. The film gained positive reviews and won six awards at the 58th National Film Awards, with Dhanush receiving the National Film Award for Best Actor, becoming the youngest actor to win the award
His only 2012 release was 3, directed by his wife, Aishwaryaa R Dhanush with co-star Shruti Haasan. The movie was a moderate success
His song ‘Why this Kolaveri Di’ became very popular. The song quickly became viral, the first video from India to gain 100 million YouTube views
He made his debut in Bollywood with the film Raanjhanaa, directed by Aanand L.Rai opposite Sonam Kapoor. The film was released on 21 June 2013 with the Tamil dubbed version Ambikapathy releasing a week later
His next Bollywood release was Shamitabh in 2015, directed by R. Balki. It opened to positive reviews and was praised for the concept, but failed at the box office
Dhanush's action thriller black comedy gangster movie 'Jagame Thandhiram', written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, released on Netflix. The movie features Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo in lead roles