MAR 28, 2023
Dhanush's blockbuster hits of all time
Source: Dhanush Instagram
Dhanush has predominantly worked in Tamil cinema and has won many accolades for films like Karnan and Vada Chennai
Dhanush
Source: Dhanush Instagram
Let’s take a look at the actor’s blockbuster hits of all time!
Best films
Dhanush plays an unemployed civil engineer struggling to get a job
Source: Dhanush Instagram
Vellaiilla Pattadhari
This is a 2011 sports drama that starred Dhanush alongside Taapsee Pannu and did great numbers
Source: Dhanush Instagram
Aadukalam
Source: Dhanush Instagram
Raanjhanaa
Dhanush entered Bollywood with this movie where he played a one-sided lover from the streets of Benaras
This movie tells the story of a proficient Carrom player who sets his foot in the world of crime
Source: Dhanush Instagram
Vada Chennai
This movie was one of Dhanush’s biggest hits as it collected more than 40cr in the first week
Source: Dhanush Instagram
Maari 2
Asuran is a revenge drama which won many accolades. It bagged a total of 120cr at the box office
Source: Dhanush Instagram
Asuran
Karnan is a period drama which has a powerful portrayal of defiance. It proved to be a super-hit film earning 70cr at the box office
Source: Dhanush Instagram
Karnan
This is a crime-action movie starring Dhanush and Sneha. It revolves around a boy who becomes an underworld gangster and rises through the ranks
Source: Dhanush Instagram
Pudhupettai
