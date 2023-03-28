MAR 28, 2023

Heading 3

Dhanush's blockbuster hits of all time

Dhanush has predominantly worked in Tamil cinema and has won many accolades for films like Karnan and Vada Chennai

Dhanush

Let’s take a look at the actor’s blockbuster hits of all time!

Best films

Dhanush plays an unemployed civil engineer struggling to get a job

Vellaiilla Pattadhari

This is a 2011 sports drama that starred Dhanush alongside Taapsee Pannu and did great numbers 

Aadukalam

Raanjhanaa 

Dhanush entered Bollywood with this movie where he played a one-sided lover from the streets of Benaras

This movie tells the story of a proficient Carrom player who sets his foot in the world of crime

Vada Chennai

This movie was one of Dhanush’s biggest hits as it collected more than 40cr in the first week

Maari 2

Asuran is a revenge drama which won many accolades. It bagged a total of 120cr at the box office

Asuran

Karnan is a period drama which has a powerful portrayal of defiance. It proved to be a super-hit film earning 70cr at the box office

Karnan

This is a crime-action movie starring Dhanush and Sneha. It revolves around a boy who becomes an underworld gangster and rises through the ranks

Pudhupettai

