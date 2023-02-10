Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

FEB 10, 2023

Dhanush's next Vaathi:
What to expect?

Versatile actor Dhanush is one of the busiest stars in the South at the moment with several exciting projects in his kitty

Dhanush's exciting lineup

Image: Dhanush Instagram

Image: IMDb

One of his most awaited movies is the coming-of-age action drama film titled Vaathi

Vaathi

Helmed by filmmaker Venky Atluri, the venture will hit the silver screens on 17th February this year

Image: IMDb

Image: IMDb

The film highlights the tale of a third-grade junior lecturer who is opposed to institutes providing education to children in exchange for business profits

The storyline

Aside from Dhanush, the movie's cast also includes Samyuktha as Meenakshi, along with P. Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Thotapalli Madhu, and Narra Srinivas in secondary roles

Image: IMDb

The cast

The recently released trailer of the movie raised the hype for the drama. From the looks of it, Dhanush is all ready for another hard-hitting blockbuster

Image: IMDb

The Trailer

The dialogues in the film like, “Dabbu Elagaina Sampadinchukovachu... Kaanee Maryada Chaduvu Mathrame Sampadinchi Peduthundi...” promise to add to the overall experience

Image: IMDb

Hard-hitting dialogues

The background music of the movie goes beautifully with the scenes and takes it to a whole new level

Image: IMDb

Beautiful melodies

This is the first time that the versatile actor has joined forces with director Venky Atluri. Now, only time will tell how the audience reacts to the final product

Image: IMDb

The D-Day

Over and above this, Dhanush also has filmmaker Arun Matheswaran's Captain Miller in the making

Image: Dhanush Instagram

Dhanush's forthcoming dramas

