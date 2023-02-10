FEB 10, 2023
Dhanush's next Vaathi:
What to expect?
Versatile actor Dhanush is one of the busiest stars in the South at the moment with several exciting projects in his kitty
Dhanush's exciting lineup
Image: Dhanush Instagram
Image: IMDb
One of his most awaited movies is the coming-of-age action drama film titled Vaathi
Vaathi
Helmed by filmmaker Venky Atluri, the venture will hit the silver screens on 17th February this year
Image: IMDb
Image: IMDb
The film highlights the tale of a third-grade junior lecturer who is opposed to institutes providing education to children in exchange for business profits
The storyline
Aside from Dhanush, the movie's cast also includes Samyuktha as Meenakshi, along with P. Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Thotapalli Madhu, and Narra Srinivas in secondary roles
Image: IMDb
The cast
The recently released trailer of the movie raised the hype for the drama. From the looks of it, Dhanush is all ready for another hard-hitting blockbuster
Image: IMDb
The Trailer
The dialogues in the film like, “Dabbu Elagaina Sampadinchukovachu... Kaanee Maryada Chaduvu Mathrame Sampadinchi Peduthundi...” promise to add to the overall experience
Image: IMDb
Hard-hitting dialogues
The background music of the movie goes beautifully with the scenes and takes it to a whole new level
Image: IMDb
Beautiful melodies
This is the first time that the versatile actor has joined forces with director Venky Atluri. Now, only time will tell how the audience reacts to the final product
Image: IMDb
The D-Day
Over and above this, Dhanush also has filmmaker Arun Matheswaran's Captain Miller in the making
Image: Dhanush Instagram
Dhanush's forthcoming dramas
