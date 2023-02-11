FEB 11, 2023

Heading 3

Dhanush’s songs for your playlist

Versatile star Dhanush is also blessed with a beautiful voice and is also credited with some melodious numbers such as Thaai Kelavi, and Maari Thara Local.

Blessed with a beautiful voice

Most recently, he sang the Thaai Kelavi song for his romantic entertainer,Thiruchitrambalam.

Thaai Kelavi

He also crooned the Kathari Poovazhagi track for his 2019 action entertainer, Asuran.

Kathari Poovazhagi

Another one of his melodious gems includes the Maari Thara Local single from the movie, Maari.

Maari Thara Local 

His 2014 laughter ride Velai Illa Pattadhaari also saw the What a Karavaad song sung by the Atrangi Re star.

What a Karavaad

Dhanush further lent his voice to another track titled Amma Amma.

Amma Amma

The star also charmed his way into our hearts with the Rowdy Baby song from the action comedy drama, Maari 2.

Rowdy Baby

The Jodi Nilave track from Dhanush's 2015 comedy-drama Thangamagan has also been crooned by the star.

Jodi Nilave 

Karthik Subbaraj's action thriller Jagame Thandhiram featured the song Rakita Rakita Rakita sung by the Naane Varuven actor.

Rakita Rakita Rakita

We can hear Dhanush’s voice in the Kaathodu Kaathanen song from the 2021 action crime drama, Jail.

Kaathodu Kaathanen

