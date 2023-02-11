FEB 11, 2023
Dhanush’s songs for your playlist
Versatile star Dhanush is also blessed with a beautiful voice and is also credited with some melodious numbers such as Thaai Kelavi, and Maari Thara Local.
Blessed with a beautiful voice
Image: Dhanush Instagram
Image: IMDb
Most recently, he sang the Thaai Kelavi song for his romantic entertainer,Thiruchitrambalam.
Thaai Kelavi
Shruti-Dhanush: South Actors Cum Singers
Interesting facts about Dhanush
He also crooned the Kathari Poovazhagi track for his 2019 action entertainer, Asuran.
Image: IMDb
Kathari Poovazhagi
Image: IMDb
Another one of his melodious gems includes the Maari Thara Local single from the movie, Maari.
Maari Thara Local
His 2014 laughter ride Velai Illa Pattadhaari also saw the What a Karavaad song sung by the Atrangi Re star.
Image: IMDb
What a Karavaad
Dhanush further lent his voice to another track titled Amma Amma.
Image: IMDb
Amma Amma
The star also charmed his way into our hearts with the Rowdy Baby song from the action comedy drama, Maari 2.
Image: IMDb
Rowdy Baby
The Jodi Nilave track from Dhanush's 2015 comedy-drama Thangamagan has also been crooned by the star.
Image: IMDb
Jodi Nilave
Karthik Subbaraj's action thriller Jagame Thandhiram featured the song Rakita Rakita Rakita sung by the Naane Varuven actor.
Image: IMDb
Rakita Rakita Rakita
We can hear Dhanush’s voice in the Kaathodu Kaathanen song from the 2021 action crime drama, Jail.
Image: IMDb
Kaathodu Kaathanen
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.