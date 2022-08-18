Dheeraj Dhoopar’s dashing blazer looks

Dheeraj Dhoopar has an amazing style sense. Here, he looks handsome in an orange blazer on a black high-neck T-shirt
Handsome hunk
Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Instagram
The star knows how to make heads turn and here he looks dapper as he flaunts his all-pink blazer look. He paired his look with nerdy glasses and white sneakers
The gentleman look
Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Instagram
Here, again the Kundali Bhagya star raises the bar with his amazing style sense and looks smart as he dons an all-black look
All black look
Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Instagram
Dheeraj has won many hearts with his on-screen performance but his amazing fashion sense has also been the talk of the town. This time the actor dressed in a white blazer and aced yet another stylish look
Dapper look
Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Instagram
The actor knows how to put his best fashion foot forward and can nail any look effortlessly. Here, he chose a black blazer with prints on it that looks like a perfect party outfit
Dressed to impress
Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Instagram
Dheeraj likes to maintain his style quotient and knows how to impress the fashion police with his dapper looks. Here, he sported yet another blazer of his favoruite black colour on a V-neck white T-shirt
Dashing
Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Instagram
Colourful blazers can never go out of fashion. Dheeraj proves the statement as he donned an all neon look and sported a silver pair of sneakers on it
Neon love
Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Instagram
Here, the Sherdil Shergill actor opted for a red and white checkered blazer and sported it on a white high-neck T-shirt. His intense gaze in this snap can sweep anyone off their feet
Handsome boy alert
Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Instagram
It is hard to take our eyes off this smart hunk! Dheeraj donned a fiery red blazer on a white shirt and red pants
The fabulous red
Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Instagram
Dheeraj yet again proves he is one of the smartest and coolest stars in the industry. Here, he opted for a blue blazer on a white shirt and looks charming as he poses
Ready to rock
THANKS FOR READING NEXT: TV stars with a chiselled physique