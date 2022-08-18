Heading 3

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s dashing blazer looks

Pramila Mandal

AUGUST 18, 2022

TELEVISION

Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Instagram

Dheeraj Dhoopar has an amazing style sense. Here, he looks handsome in an orange blazer on a black high-neck T-shirt

   Handsome hunk

Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Instagram

The star knows how to make heads turn and here he looks dapper as he flaunts his all-pink blazer look. He paired his look with nerdy glasses and white sneakers

   The gentleman look

Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Instagram 

Here, again the Kundali Bhagya star raises the bar with his amazing style sense and looks smart as he dons an all-black look

    All black look

Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Instagram

Dheeraj has won many hearts with his on-screen performance but his amazing fashion sense has also been the talk of the town. This time the actor dressed in a white blazer and aced yet another stylish look

   Dapper look

Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Instagram

The actor knows how to put his best fashion foot forward and can nail any look effortlessly. Here, he chose a black blazer with prints on it that looks like a perfect party outfit

  Dressed to impress

Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Instagram 

Dheeraj likes to maintain his style quotient and knows how to impress the fashion police with his dapper looks. Here, he sported yet another blazer of his favoruite black colour on a V-neck white T-shirt

   Dashing

Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Instagram 

Colourful blazers can never go out of fashion. Dheeraj proves the statement as he donned an all neon look and sported a silver pair of sneakers on it

   Neon love

Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Instagram 

Here, the Sherdil Shergill actor opted for a red and white checkered blazer and sported it on a white high-neck T-shirt. His intense gaze in this snap can sweep anyone off their feet

   Handsome boy alert

Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Instagram 

It is hard to take our eyes off this smart hunk! Dheeraj donned a fiery red blazer on a white shirt and red pants

  The fabulous red

Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Instagram

Dheeraj yet again proves he is one of the smartest and coolest stars in the industry. Here, he opted for a blue blazer on a white shirt and looks charming as he poses

   Ready to rock

