Dheeraj Dhoopar-Vinny Arora’s mushy PICS

Pramila Mandal

July 31, 2022

TELEVISION

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are one of the cutest couples in the Telly industry

 Loved-Up moment

This amazing click is from their outing. They twinned in their pool outfits

   By the pool

Look at them, smitten in love and cherishing every bit of togetherness. Here, the duo are closely holding on to each other

 Madly in love

This photo is from Vinny’s birthday where the actor can be seen kissing his ladylove

   Cosy Click

Because every moment spent with your loved one is special. Check out this pair shelling out major couple goals and making their fans go gaga

  Better Together

Dheeraj and Vinny are each other’s biggest comfort zone and have often proved that they can pass through the thick and thin in life

  Cuddling up

This adorable pair believes in celebrating every special occasion of their journey and this picture was captured on their anniversary

   Now and Forever

Check out the two painting the town red with their love! Dheeraj and Vinny give new reasons to fans to fall in love with them

  Happier with you

The couple’s undeniable chemistry often proves that fairy tales do exist and love never ends

  Made for each other

Dheeraj and Vinny’s relationship is the perfect example of what true love looks like

   King and Queen

