Dheeraj Dhoopar-Vinny Arora’s mushy PICS
Pramila Mandal
July 31, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are one of the cutest couples in the Telly industry
Loved-Up moment
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
This amazing click is from their outing. They twinned in their pool outfits
By the pool
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Look at them, smitten in love and cherishing every bit of togetherness. Here, the duo are closely holding on to each other
Madly in love
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
This photo is from Vinny’s birthday where the actor can be seen kissing his ladylove
Cosy Click
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Because every moment spent with your loved one is special. Check out this pair shelling out major couple goals and making their fans go gaga
Better Together
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Dheeraj and Vinny are each other’s biggest comfort zone and have often proved that they can pass through the thick and thin in life
Cuddling up
Image source: Vinny Arora Instagram
This adorable pair believes in celebrating every special occasion of their journey and this picture was captured on their anniversary
Now and Forever
Image source: Vinny Arora Instagram
Check out the two painting the town red with their love! Dheeraj and Vinny give new reasons to fans to fall in love with them
Happier with you
Image source: Vinny Arora Instagram
The couple’s undeniable chemistry often proves that fairy tales do exist and love never ends
Made for each other
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Dheeraj and Vinny’s relationship is the perfect example of what true love looks like
King and Queen
