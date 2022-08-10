Heading 3
Dheeraj Dhoopar & Vinny's romantic pics
Gayatri Nirmal
AUGUST 10, 2022
TELEVISION
Image Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Vinny Arora is the ‘peace’ in Dheeraj Dhoopar’s chaos
His peace in chaos
Image Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Dheeraj Dhoopar and wife Vinny Arora enjoy the sunset with a glass of champagne as they chill in the sea
Champagne in the sea
Image Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
It’s always about squishy hugs and kisses for this couple
His ‘1 in 7 billion’
Image Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Dheeraj and Vinny flaunt their toned body in this picture as they relax by the pool with a beautiful peacock in the background
Fit and Fabulous
Image Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora look lost in each other’s eye
Always & Forever
Image Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
This photo of Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora looks straight out of a Karan Johar film
Autumn Love
Image Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
The duo is hands down one of the stylish couples, and this picture is proof
The stylish couple
Image Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Dheeraj looks smart in a white kurta, while Vinny stuns in an organza saree
Heart-to-heart
Image Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Dheeraj and Vinny often escape from the city and head to the mountains to rejuvenate themselves
Making memories
Image Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are a house on fire and the couple is the heart of every party
House on fire
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rubina Dilaik in pink western outfits