Dheeraj Dhoopar & Vinny's romantic pics

Gayatri Nirmal

AUGUST 10, 2022

TELEVISION

Image Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Vinny Arora is the ‘peace’ in Dheeraj Dhoopar’s chaos

   His peace in chaos

Image Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Dheeraj Dhoopar and wife Vinny Arora enjoy the sunset with a glass of champagne as they chill in the sea

  Champagne in the sea

Image Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

It’s always about squishy hugs and kisses for this couple

   His ‘1 in 7 billion’

Image Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Dheeraj and Vinny flaunt their toned body in this picture as they relax by the pool with a beautiful peacock in the background

   Fit and Fabulous

Image Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora look lost in each other’s eye

   Always & Forever

Image Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

This photo of Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora looks straight out of a Karan Johar film

    Autumn Love

Image Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

The duo is hands down one of the stylish couples, and this picture is proof

    The stylish couple

Image Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Dheeraj looks smart in a white kurta, while Vinny stuns in an organza saree

    Heart-to-heart

Image Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Dheeraj and Vinny often escape from the city and head to the mountains to rejuvenate themselves

   Making memories

Image Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are a house on fire and the couple is the heart of every party

    House on fire

