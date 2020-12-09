Career to Personal Life

Dia Mirza

December 09, 2020

Dia Mirza is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood

Before stepping into the glamour world, Dia was working as a marketing executive for a media studio

She later participated in a beauty contest and went on to win the title of Miss Asia Pacific

The actress mentioned that winning the pageant was a big deal as it gave her a voice, a platform and opportunities to work

Post winning the title, she featured in many commercial ads

Dia made her acting debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

She later went on to star in many films including Tumko Na Bhool Payenge, Parineeta, Munna Bhai, Sanju among others

she had her share of ups and downs in her career

She revealed that the way she looks has been a disadvantage for her in her acting profession

"I have lost a job and not been cast in a part because I look too good," she revealed

Apart from being an actress, she is also a producer and social activist

She co-owned a production house, Born Free Entertainment, with her ex-husband Sahil Sangha

Post their divorce, she launched her own production house, "One India Stories"

