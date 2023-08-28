Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

Entertainment

AUGUST 28, 2023

Dia Mirza loves nature

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Dia’s balcony has an array of plants. Right from flowers to fruits, you name it and she has it

 Nature-friendly balcony

She celebrated her wedding in the garden of her colony and it was definitely a sight to behold

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Eco-friendly decor

Her drawing room is beautifully connected to nature too

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

House amid nature

She shared a video in which she was seen dancing with her daughter in the balcony.

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Dance in balcony

Fitness

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

The actress has always said that nature is a great healer

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Gardening

Dia shared pictures showing off her gardening skills and promoting a greener lifestyle

The actress looks pretty as she poses for the camera while standing amidst nature 

One with flowers

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Dia Mirza feels close to earth when she is with nature

Nature

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Beauty

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

During the lockdown, the actress recorded a video in which we can see some beautiful birds visiting her garden

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Dia’s son Avyaan Azaad enjoys talking to plants

Talking to nature

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here