Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Entertainment
AUGUST 28, 2023
Dia Mirza loves nature
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Dia’s balcony has an array of plants. Right from flowers to fruits, you name it and she has it
Nature-friendly balcony
She celebrated her wedding in the garden of her colony and it was definitely a sight to behold
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Eco-friendly decor
Her drawing room is beautifully connected to nature too
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
House amid nature
She shared a video in which she was seen dancing with her daughter in the balcony.
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Dance in balcony
Fitness
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
The actress has always said that nature is a great healer
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Gardening
Dia shared pictures showing off her gardening skills and promoting a greener lifestyle
The actress looks pretty as she poses for the camera while standing amidst nature
One with flowers
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Dia Mirza feels close to earth when she is with nature
Nature
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Beauty
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
During the lockdown, the actress recorded a video in which we can see some beautiful birds visiting her garden
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Dia’s son Avyaan Azaad enjoys talking to plants
Talking to nature
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.