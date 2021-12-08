Dia Mirza’s eternal love for nature
LIFESTYLE
RISHIKA SHAH
AUTHOR
DEC 8, 2021
Posing With Nature
Dia was all smiles as she posed on a bench in a beautiful green garden
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Save The Trees
Dia was seen expressing her love for nature by hugging a tree
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Nature & Yoga
Dia loves to start her day with some calming meditation, amongst the lush greenery
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Sunshine Sundays
The actress made the most of her Sunday as took a stroll between nature
Video: Dia Mirza Instagram
Picture Perfect
Dia loves nature so much that most of her pictures have greenery as the backdrop
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Serenity
Dia spread awareness about water scarcity as she posed on a rock by a lake
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Watering Plant
Dia spent most of her time in lockdown showing love towards nature, even at home
Video: Dia Mirza Instagram
Dia struck a gorgeous pose in front of beautiful green leaves
Perfect Backdrop
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Twirling With Nature
Dia was seen having the time of her life as she twirled in the greenery
Video: Dia Mirza Instagram
Butterfly Effect
Dia even posted a beautiful video of a butterfly prancing around her plants
(Video: Dia Mirza Instagram)
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Low budget films that became huge hits