Dia Mirza’s eternal love for nature

RISHIKA SHAH

DEC 8, 2021

Posing With Nature

Dia was all smiles as she posed on a bench in a beautiful green garden

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Save The Trees

Dia was seen expressing her love for nature by hugging a tree

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Nature & Yoga

Dia loves to start her day with some calming meditation, amongst the lush greenery

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Sunshine Sundays

The actress made the most of her Sunday as took a stroll between nature

Video: Dia Mirza Instagram

Picture Perfect

Dia loves nature so much that most of her pictures have greenery as the backdrop

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Serenity

Dia spread awareness about water scarcity as she posed on a rock by a lake

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Watering Plant

Dia spent most of her time in lockdown showing love towards nature, even at home

Video: Dia Mirza Instagram

Dia struck a gorgeous pose in front of beautiful green leaves

Perfect Backdrop

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Twirling With Nature 

Dia was seen having the time of her life as she twirled in the greenery

Video: Dia Mirza Instagram

Butterfly Effect

Dia even posted a beautiful video of a butterfly prancing around her plants

(Video: Dia Mirza Instagram) 

