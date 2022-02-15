Dia Mirza & Vaibhav Rekhi’s relationship

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi met in 2020 and lived together throughout the lockdown. After spending some time together, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on February 15, 2021, at the latter's residence with family and a few close friends in attendance
Image: Tejinder Singh & Manpreet Singh
Marriage
The couple looked like a dream during their wedding and their D-day looked nothing short of a celebration of eternal love
Image: Tejinder Singh & Manpreet Singh
Like a dream
The actress was expecting a child while they were planning their wedding. However, she stated that the pregnancy was not a consequence of their marriage and that it was the best news she had ever received
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Blessed with a son
Dia and Vaibhav were blessed with a son on May 14, 2021. The couple named him Avyaan Azaad Rekhi
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Dia is also a step-mom to Samaira, Vaibhav's daughter from his first marriage. They call her Avyaan's big sister
Avyaan’s big sister
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Vaibhav and Dia are both at the pinnacle of their professional lives. While Vaibhav is a successful businessman, Dia is one of the most celebrated artists in the Bollywood industry
Professional lives
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
The couple defied stereotypes by getting a priestess to perform their wedding rituals
Broke stereotype
Image: Tejinder Singh & Manpreet Singh
