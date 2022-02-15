 Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 15, 2022

Dia Mirza & Vaibhav Rekhi’s relationship

First meet

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi met in 2020 and lived together throughout the lockdown. After spending some time together, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on February 15, 2021, at the latter's residence with family and a few close friends in attendance

Image: Tejinder Singh & Manpreet Singh

Marriage

The couple looked like a dream during their wedding and their D-day looked nothing short of a celebration of eternal love

Image: Tejinder Singh & Manpreet Singh

Like a dream

The actress was expecting a child while they were planning their wedding. However, she stated that the pregnancy was not a consequence of their marriage and that it was the best news she had ever received

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Blessed with a son

Dia and Vaibhav were blessed with a son on May 14, 2021. The couple named him Avyaan Azaad Rekhi

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Dia is also a step-mom to Samaira, Vaibhav's daughter from his first marriage. They call her Avyaan's big sister

Avyaan’s big sister

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Vaibhav and Dia are both at the pinnacle of their professional lives. While Vaibhav is a successful businessman, Dia is one of the most celebrated artists in the Bollywood industry

Professional lives

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

The couple defied stereotypes by getting a priestess to perform their wedding rituals

Broke stereotype

Image: Tejinder Singh & Manpreet Singh

