Dia Mirza's
love for nature
Shefali Fernandes
SEPT 17, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Magical Mountains
Dia took this photo while she was shooting for her upcoming film in the beautiful valley of Ladakh
Image: Dia Mirza Insatgram
So peaceful
She enjoys her time in the lapse of nature as she meditates
Video: Dia Mirza Insatgram
Cuteness
We cannot decide who is cuter- Dia Mirza or the little lamb!
Image: Dia Mirza Insatgram
Happiest in the hills
This snap was taken when she went to Manali and was stunned by the beauty of nature
Image: Dia Mirza Insatgram
Beautiful sky
She looks the happiest when she spends her time in nature
Image: Dia Mirza Insatgram
That smile
Dia once said, ‘Wild makes her smile’ and this photo is proof of it
Image: Dia Mirza Insatgram
What a view
She often visits the woods to nurture and balance her mind
Image: Dia Mirza Insatgram
There is nothing like too much green and Dia proves it as she dons a green ensemble and poses in a garden
Go green
Image: Dia Mirza Insatgram
Cannot get enough
Dia always takes her time off to heal herself in the beauty of nature
Video: Dia Mirza Insatgram
Good vibes
This video of Dia playing with a calf is so wholesome
